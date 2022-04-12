Tennis Scores from April 12

Scottsbluff’s Meagan Bewley, 5-2
Alliance’s Karlie Jensen, 1-6
Scottsbluff’s Aubrey Barrett/Alyssa Mendoza, 3-4
Gering’s Alexis Thompson/Hannah Walker, 1-6
Alliance’s Haley Weare/Regan Braun, 2-5
Scottsbluff’s Jessica Davis, 4-3
Alliance’s Kaylie Bolinger, 1-6
Gering’s Camille Newman, 2-5
Scottsbluff’s Haley Thomala/Abby Roberts, 3-4
Gering’s Jaylei Cervantes/Aria Schneider, 5-2
Alliance’s Kasey Jensen/Kinley Pfeiffer, 1-6
Scottsbluff’s Abby Harveson/Aspyn Andreas, 6-1
Gering’s Olivia Mack/Lily Scott, 1-6
Alliance’s Brianna Huston/Kennedie Gibson, 0-7
