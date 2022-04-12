 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tennis Scores from April 12

  • 0

Lexington Invite

4. Scottsbluff, 44

6. Gering, 24

7. Alliance, 13

#1 Singles

Scottsbluff’s Meagan Bewley, 5-2

Gering’s Maia Swan, 2-5

Alliance’s Karlie Jensen, 1-6

#1 Doubles

Scottsbluff’s Aubrey Barrett/Alyssa Mendoza, 3-4

Gering’s Alexis Thompson/Hannah Walker, 1-6

Alliance’s Haley Weare/Regan Braun, 2-5

#2 Singles

Scottsbluff’s Jessica Davis, 4-3

Alliance’s Kaylie Bolinger, 1-6

People are also reading…

Gering’s Camille Newman, 2-5

#2 Doubles

Scottsbluff’s Haley Thomala/Abby Roberts, 3-4

Gering’s Jaylei Cervantes/Aria Schneider, 5-2

Alliance’s Kasey Jensen/Kinley Pfeiffer, 1-6

#3 Doubles

Scottsbluff’s Abby Harveson/Aspyn Andreas, 6-1

Gering’s Olivia Mack/Lily Scott, 1-6

Alliance’s Brianna Huston/Kennedie Gibson, 0-7

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News