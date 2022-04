Gering’s Jaylei Cevantes went 2-0 at No. 4 Singles and 1-1 at No. 1 Doubles. Maia Swan split 2-2. Freshmen Karli Newman and Ashlynn Fiel picked up their first varsity win going 1-1.

Scottsbluff’s Megan Bewley went 2-0 at No. 1 Doubles and 2-0 at No. 1 Singles. Jessica Davis finished 4-0. Aubrey Barrett went 3-1, Abby Harveson finished 3-1, Alyssa Mendoza went 4-0, and Abigail Roberts went 3-0 on the day.