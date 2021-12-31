The long road back

Girls’ Class B champion Maddie Seiler crossed the finish line last October at the Kearney Country Club to win her second straight Girls Cross Country Championship, but for Seiler, even standing on the starting line in Kearney was not something she was expecting to do at the beginning of the season.
In the summer leading up to the cross country season, Seiler suffered an ankle injury that kept her out of most of the 2021 season.
“It was last summer and we were just playing in a basketball tournament in the area, and there was a leak in the ceiling,” Seiler said. “It was sort of a freak accident and my ankle slipped on the wet spot and then caught the dry area and it kind of just rolled and broke.
“It was definitely weird and I knew something was wrong as soon as it happened because I’ve never had ankle problems from playing basketball since 4th grade. They were saying it was a sprained ankle and I was like, ‘I know my body and I know this is something more severe than a sprained ankle.’”
Although Seiler’s ankle injury during the summer was a major setback, it is not in her DNA to be out of running for long.
“I am from a family of runners. My dad and my uncle ran in college, my mom was a good runner, she ran track in high school so you know of course they wanted us to start running, and it all started with some simple 5Ks and little races,” Seiler said. “We went to the festival of hope and we’ve done that every single year since I was about four. I was in the little kids race and when I was older, I did the 5K and it was something all of us could do as a family, so that kind of started out from there.”
When Seiler reached high school, she got the unique opportunity to continue running with her family.
“Payton and I, we’ve had lots of experience. I mean as a freshman having your older brother there was a lot easier,” Seiler said. “I knew some of his friends that were there and it was a lot of fun. Even when we weren’t running as a team, him and I would run on the weekends. I’ve kind of carried that on from Payton and just tried to have Nate come on runs with me on the weekend and it’s a lot of fun. I really enjoy running with both of them.”
In part because of her running background, Seiler helped lead the Gering girls cross country team to the Nebraska state cross country meet.
“I knew going into that race that it was not going to be easy. There were at least four or five of us that had the opportunity to win the race,” Seiler said. “I knew it was going to be pretty close throughout the race. I was just thinking: I can push, I can do this, I have the speed, I can do this and just not have negative thoughts in my head.
“I remember smiling when I crossed the finish line, and one of the guys there said, he doesn’t see people smile after they get done running. I was just very emotional and I worked so hard for it.”
After undergoing surgery, Seiler’s hopes of becoming a back to back state champion were immediately dashed.
“I definitely wasn’t expecting to run at all. Like after they told me I needed surgery I thought, ‘well there goes my cross country season,’” she said. “That was definitely really hard to hear because I wanted to repeat my title and when you think of surgery, you think you’re going to be out for a long time and it broke my heart.
“Because junior year is a really important year, I thought I wasn’t going to be able to do it. But coming back from that and doing what I did was not something that I thought was a huge confidence booster for next year. I know I have what it takes to get things done and that was where I was at. Being patient and knowing when enough is enough and pushing through the pain, it all worked out.”
After another injury following cross country season, Seiler still refuses to let that get her down.
“I decided to try basketball and in our first game I got injured. So I kind of decided that maybe basketball isn’t for me,” Seiler said. “I am actually going to start training in early January and build that base back up for track, and build that base through the summer and be ready to hopefully do really well next season.”
Given that Seiler will not be in basketball, she expects this to give her an even bigger opportunity going into the Track and Field season.
“I am very excited for track because I have an opportunity to train for it in the winter, I did not get to do that last year because I was in basketball,” she said. “I’m very excited for track and to get some speed workouts because it’s so different from cross country. There is more speed instead of mileage and I do enjoy doing that on the track.”
After her odds-defying win at Kearney earlier this year, Seiler has no plans to change anything come next cross country season.
“I do have high expectations for myself next year to potentially repeat what I did. I want to have a three-peat. That is my goal for next year and to do well at NXR because that is something I didn’t get to do this year,” Seiler said.
Given the possibility and opportunity, Seiler hopes to continue running beyond high school into college.
“I want to run in college. I’m not sure where yet, because I feel like I still have time but it’s coming so close. It all depends on how I do in cross country next season and track this season. The track season is very important and I’m excited because I’d like to go on and if it happens, it happens and if it doesn’t, I’m okay with that because I want to focus on my education more than my running,” Seiler said.
Seiler was voted to the Star-Herald All-Region First Team and is the Player of the Year.
