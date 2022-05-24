Three CSC sophomores going to National Meet

Three Chadron State College sophomores will be competing at the NCAA Division II Track and Field Championships at Allendale, Mich., this weekend.

They are hammer throwers Shane Collins of Bison, S.D., and Daniel Reynolds of Granby, Colo., and high jumper Jourdaine Cerenil of Pine Bluffs, Wyo.

Collins and Reynolds will compete early in the three-day event. Theirs will be the meet’s first event Thursday afternoon, starting at 12:30 (EDT). Cerenil won’t high jump until 2:05 p.m. on Saturday. A total of 370 men and 370 women have qualified for the national meet.

CSC Coach Riley Northrup said he’s excited to see how his trio will fare. He noted that each has been a pleasure to coach, always working hard and determined to improve, something they have done. He added that all three are in the middle of the list of 20 qualifiers in their events.

Collins and Reynolds have emerged as Chadron State’s all-time leaders in the hammer throw.

Collins ended the 2021 season with a best of 189 feet, 9 inches, which ranked second on the Eagles’ all-time chart. Reynolds finished his freshman year tied for 13th at 172-11.

Competing at different locations on March 26, both began the 2022 season with a bang. Reynolds’s heave of 196-11 at a meet hosted by Colorado State-Pueblo broke Cory Martens’ school record of 194-2. Collins threw 193 feet even, just 14 inches shy of the school record, that same day at Black Hills State in Spearfish.

It’s been nip-and-tuck between the friendly rivals ever since, as the accompanying chart shows. Reynolds increased his school record to 203-6 at the Loper Invitational at Kearney on April 15, when Collins improved his career best to 197-2.

Two weeks later at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Meet, Collins threw the hammer more than 200 feet for the first time, when he won the event and set the conference record at 202 feet even. Reynolds finished second at RMAC showdown by just two inches, hitting 201-10, while earning runner-up honors.

Since then, Reynolds added two inches to his school record when he hit 203-8 at the Concordia Last Chance Meet on May 13. The following day at Kearney’s Last Chance Meet, Reynolds increased his career-best to 203-2, so the pair goes to nationals with just six inches separating their best throws.

Reynolds is ninth and Collins is 11th among the qualifiers. Chadron State is one of three schools to have more than one hammer thrower amongst the top 20. Championship host Grand Valley State has three and, like CSC, Missouri Southern, has two.

The overall leader is Tanner Berg, a senior from Northern State at Aberdeen, S.D., with a fling of 231 feet, 5 inches. Second on the list is another senior, Austin Combs of Findlay University in Ohio, at 224-9. Combs improved the national hammer throw record last year by four feet, one inch with his heave of at 236-2. Berg was seventh at 216-0.

None of those who placed between them a year ago is on this year’s top 20 list. However, three others have hit at least 212 feet this spring, and all of the top 20 have thrown at least 198.

Cerenil is tied for 11th on the high jump list with a best of 5-8. Only one Chadron State coed—Jazmyn Webster—who went 5-9 ¾ in 2012—has gone higher outdoors, but Chadron native Caryn Martin cleared 5-10 indoors in 1993, when she was a senior.

Northrup notes that several times Cerenil has “come close” to going over 5-10.

The national leaders are Josie Coffey of Colorado Mesa and Lucy Walliker of Queens College in North Carolina at 5-11 ¼. Arika Robinson of Concordia-St. Paul is a third at 5-10 ¾. All three are sophomores.

Close behind them are junior Marisa Gwinner of Tiffin University in Ohio at 5-10 and sophomore Chinenye Agina of Azusa Pacific at 5-9 ¾. Agina was last year’s outdoor national champion while clearing 6-¾ and Gwinner was second at 5-10 ¼.

At this year’s National Indoor Championships, Robinson was the winner at 5-11 ½, Agina was second and Williker was third, both going 5-10 ½.

Mesa’s Coffey won the RMAC indoor high jump at 5-7 in February. Cerenil was third at 5-5 ¾.

Northrup said he’s proud to have three young national qualifiers, adding, “And, I’m also looking forward to what they will do in the future.”