Three inducted into WESTCO Hall of Fame

The WESTCO American Legion baseball organization started something new this year and inducted three former players/coaches into the inaugural Hall of Fame ceremonies which were announced at the WESTCO fundraising banquet at the Weborg 21 Centre Saturday.

The three inductees included long time coach Mark Moran, who coached the Zephyrs for 26 years before stepping away after the 2017 season; Doug Mitchell, who played for the Zephyrs from 1991-93 and then went on to have a stellar career at the University of Nebraska-Kearney from 1995-98; and Bo Bowman, who played for the Zephyrs from 2000-2003 and then went on to play Division I baseball at Louisiana Monroe and then was drafted by the Colorado Rockies where he spent five years in the Rockies minor league system.

Moran said it was an honor to be inducted into the first WESTCO baseball hall of fame.

“It was a great surprise and I feel really honored and humbled to be in the first group,” Moran said. “There are tons of guys that could have been in there this first year,” Moran said. “I am really excited for Bo and Doug, but they could have picked somebody else but me for sure.”

Moran had a long history with the organization and accounted for 884 wins. The team went to 10 state tournaments, the first one in 1991 followed by four straight trips from 1996 to 2000, and three straight trips from 2005-2007 and 2011-2013.

Moran said his coaching career has been one to remember.

“I have been real lucky to be in the right program at the right time,” he said. “I had tons of support from the whole community in general and from the folks at WESTCO. The people in the organization were incredibly helpful. The coaches I worked with were hard workers and smart guys that got a long really well with the players. The players that were here should get all the credit here. We had a lot of players here and a lot of talented players that were really coachable and competitive kids. That is why we were so successful all those years.”

Three of Moran’s teams won a program record of 47 games during a single season. That was accomplished three straight years from 2000 through 2002. The 2000 team ended up finishing third at the state tournament, which was the program’s best finish.

One of Moran’s most memorable games came early in his career when he took the Zephyrs up to South Dakota to face off against perennial power Rapid City Post 22. That proved to be the same Rapid City squad that went on to win the American Legion World Series that season in 1993 with a record of 71-4. One of those four losses came courtesy of Moran’s Zephyrs.

The Zephyr organization started in 1985 when Scottsbluff and Gering combined, and before that, the Scottsbluff American Legion team was called the Reds or the Merchants and Moran remembered playing against Scottsbluff and Gering before it was the combined Twin Cities team.

What makes Moran stand out is that he spent 26 years as the head coach of WESTCO or Twin Cities when they first started in 1985 and having that kind of longevity is amazing.

“I got lucky in a great organization and I had a ton of help,” Moran said. “I had a lot of good players that I loved being around and that is why I stuck around so long and enjoyed it so much.

During his tenure, Moran coached 73 different players who went on to collegiate programs, including his son Joe.

Moran said the two players that were inducted alongside him – Bo Bowman and Doug Mitchell -- were well deserving and they also could have picked several other players to be inducted as well.

“Doug was on my first team and was one of our leaders from 1991 to 1993.” Moran said. “He was a standout both on the mound and as a third baseman. He was a really good overall player. He then went to UNK and was a four-year starter there and he still has some records today. He was a real good player for us.”

Mitchell holds the record for most games pitched with 53, and is fourth in strikeouts at 255, tied for fifth in saves with five. Offensively, he finished with 116 RBIs and still holds the record for most base on balls with 114.

At UNK, Mitchell is seventh in career doubles with 49, 12th with 200 hits, 10th with 337 total bases, seventh with 79 extra base hits, and 10th with 28 home runs.

Bowman was one of the top hitters and pitchers for the Zephyrs in the early 2000s.

“Bo was a pitcher and first baseman for us and probably one of the most consistent hitters that we ever had,” Moran said. “He has several records and was a dominant closer when he was in the game. He didn’t want to pitch and I kind of talked him into it and he was really good at that. Bo then went to Cochise Junior College in Arizona and had a great career there, then went to Louisiana-Monroe, got drafted by the Rockies and played three years in the minor leagues and had a batting average of .303. He was a really special player for us.”

Bowman holds the record for most doubles in a season with 27 and is second in season hits (92), batting average (.506), and second in saves in a season with six in both 2002 and 2003. For his 3-year career, Bowman holds the record for batting average at .466 and is third in doubles (45) and third in triples (18). He is also fifth in RBIs with 137 and fifth in hits with 172.

Career pitching saw Bowman lead with 12 saves and pitched in 35 career games.

At Cochise, Bowman was second team All-Conference and All-Region as an infielder in 2005. After the University of Louisiana Monroe, he followed that up with five years in the Rockies minor leagues spending time at Casper, Tri-City and Asheville where he played in 159 career games with 14 home runs, 26 doubles, eight triples, 82 runs scored, 92 RBIs, and had a batting average of .303.

Moran still lives in Scottsbluff and still watches the Zephyrs as well as the Western Nebraska Community College Cougars. Mitchell lives in Kearney while Bowman lives in Tucson, Arizona.

Moran said that he does miss coaching at times, but he doesn’t miss the travel.

“There are times I miss it with the comradery and the practices and the scheming during the games. I miss all that stuff. And there are parts I don’t miss like the cold windy weather. I don’t miss that at all. I hope this hall of fame idea goes over really well and goes on for years to come.”