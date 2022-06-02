Three Panhandle players ready for Shrine Bowl

When the Shrine Bowl kicks off Saturday in Kearney, the Panhandle will be well represented with three players being a part of the North team.

Scottsbluff’s Chance Symons and Trevor Schwartz and Chadron’s Dawson Dunbar will be part of the North squad as they take on the East in the annual Shrine Bowl.

Schwartz, who is projected as a tight end when he attends Northern State to play football, said this will be a good transition into college.

“It’s awesome (to be playing in the Shrine Bowl),” Schwartz said. “It’s an honor to be thought of as one of the top players in the state and play for such a great cause. These guys are insane. Some of the biggest dudes I’ve ever seen along with insane skill positions.”

Dunbar, who will be attending South Dakota School of Mines, majoring in civil engineering and playing football, said this week will be a fun time on the field.

“It is really cool to be considered good enough to make the roster for the team,” Dunbar said. “This week will give me an idea where I am at and what I need to work on.”

Schwartz and Dunbar said the North team has plenty of talent, but like any all-star game, with just a week of practice, the team needs to stay connected.

“We can be very, very good, we just need to be on the same page and 100% on the playbook,” Schwartz said. “We need to play physical and all four quarters to beat a very good South team.”

Dunbar said his team can be good and they will need to be ready to face a South team that has a lot of talent.

“The North team has a lot of very outgoing people so it makes everything more fun but when practice comes, we get competitive,” Dunbar said. “I think the North team could be really good if everything clicks together. When you only have a week to prepare, playing together can be the hardest part of the game.”

Like any all-star game, it is more the fact that you are playing with some of the best players from around the area as well as playing with or against players you faced during the season.

“It’s awesome because there’s guys who I’ve played against and now get the chance to play with in person along with the top guys from all classes, or guys I’ve seen at camps,” Schwartz said. “It’s nice knowing everyone is a top player at their position and here for a reason so you don’t need to be worried about making every single play.”

But the one thing that is equal for the North and South players is the players haven’t played a competitive game since November. Dunbar said his team will have to be physical to compete come Saturday.

“Most everyone here hasn’t played an entire football game in about six months, so finding the same game mentality used in the fall will be key,” Dunbar said. “Playing with the best players in the state makes the game much faster than what I’ve seen. Every play you have to be at your best to compete.”

Like Schwartz, Dunbar, and Symons, the majority of these guys will be heading to play college football.

“Lots of these guys are going to play college football so this gives me a great look about what I will be going up against at the next level,” Schwartz said.

When this week is finished, Schwartz will come back to Scottsbluff for the West Nebraska All-star Football Game. Practices begin Monday and the game is slated for Saturday, June 11 at 7 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.

Then, after the all-star games, it is off to college for these three.

“I am extremely excited to start the next chapter of my life and make a name for myself elsewhere,” Schwartz said.

For Dunbar, he is ready for the next challenge of college.

“I’m super excited for a new challenge and new people,” Dunbar said. “I’ve already met some of my future teammates and look forward to spending a lot of time with them this fall.”