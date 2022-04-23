Three soccer teams come away with wins in Kearney

Both Scottsbluff soccer teams and the Gering boys came away with wins in the quad between Holdrege, Kearney Catholic, Scottsbluff and Gering on Saturday in Kearney.

Both Scottsbluff teams came away with two wins. The boys won 8-1 over Kearney Catholic and 4-1 against Holdrege. The girls downed the Stars 1-0 and the Dusters 3-0. The Bulldogs had their first win of the season and since April 2019 against Holdrege in their first game of the day, but falling to Kearney Catholic 3-0 in the second game.

“I was pleased with the outcomes of both games. The team is starting to roll and are figuring out their identity as a unit,” Gering coach Chris Guaddarama said. “We have progressed so much within the last month and in every contest we've been in, the kids continue to put in the work.”

Holdrege scored first in the 23rd minute on a through ball. The Bulldogs had about 3-4 chances in the first half with the wind in their favor, but couldn't finish.

The Dusters led 1-0 at halftime as the Bulldogs played into the wind the rest of the game.

Gering tied it up at 1-1 in the 52nd minute when Ethan Prokop stole the ball from an attacker and launched a ball from over midfield into the keeper box where Isaiah Murillo ran onto the ball that the Holdrege keeper missed and finished it into an open net.

The end of regulation saw the score still knotted at one apiece, resulting in a penalty shoot-out. The Bulldogs won the shoot-out 4-3. Keaton Plummer, Luis Avila, Hunter Bohl, and Gabriel Morales-Gutierrez each made a shot as goalie Tyler Franklin made five big saves.

“Getting that first win today meant so much to those kids,” Guaddarama said. “They were all full of passion and emotion, and as their coach I felt that. It's been a long time coming, but those kids earned it today.”

The second game saw the Stars and Bulldogs deadlocked for about 25 minutes before Kearney Catholic scored its first goal of the game.

The second goal came from a missed clearance from Franklin as the wind took the ball and played it right into the feet of a Kearney Catholic player where it was finished for a goal.

The Stars led 2-0 at halftime. About five minutes into the second half, Kearney Catholic scored the final goal of the game as Franklin was injured diving for the ball.

The Lady Bearcats started the day against the Stars as the game was tied 0-0 at halftime. It wasn’t until Ella Foote recorded the only goal of the game to give Scottsbluff the win.

The second game against Holdrege went the other way as the Bearcats got all three of their goals in the first half while defensively holding the Dusters from scoring. Kate Larson, Anna Kelley and Shae Willats each had a goal in the first half. The second half saw Holdrege hold Scottsbluff from scoring, ending the game 3-0.

“We had solid play defensively today, quality movement and passing through the midfield,” Scottsbluff girls coach Chad Larson said. “Jessica Schaff made some clutch saves in goal today as well.”

The Bearcat boys won both their games, allowing only two goals throughout, one in each game, being the Stars 8-1, and the Dusters 4-1.

“The Kearney Catholic game was a complete game from start to finish, we probably played as good as we have all year,” Scottsbluff coach Nate Rock said. “Holdrege, it took us longer to get going, but we were in total control in the second half.”

In the game against Kearney Catholic, Kellon Harris had a hat trick, Eduardo Sena tacked on two more, and Jason Escamilla, Braden Anderson, and Karim Castillo all finished with one goal. Against Holdrege, Anderson put two goals through, with Escamilla and Castillo also scoring in the second contest.

The Bulldogs and Bearcats will meet at Landers Soccer Complex in Scottsbluff on Tuesday, April 26 with both game times slated for 5 p.m.

“We just have to continue working on the little things so we can make big things happen. I want to thank the Gering community for their support,” Guaddarama said. “I know it's taken a while, but as a coaching staff we are getting this program headed in the right direction.”