Throwers lead Eagles as outdoor season opens

With throwers leading the way, the Chadron State College track and field team opened the outdoor season Saturday with some excellent results.

The hammer throw proved to be a stellar event for the Eagles. Redshirt freshman Dan Reynolds won the event and broke the school record with a mark of 196 feet, 11 inches during the Spank Blasing Meet hosted by Colorado State-Pueblo.

Reynolds won the event by 11 feet, 7 inches and broke the CSC record of 194-2 set by Cory Martens in 2017. In addition, Reynolds’ mark was 24 feet farther than his best as a true freshman year ago and is a provisional qualifier for the National Outdoor Meet.

The 6-foot-2, 280-pound native of Granby, Colo., also broke Martens’s school record and reset the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s record in the 35-pound weight throw during the recent indoor record with a heave of 64-11 ½.

Reynolds wasn’t the only Chadron State athlete to excel in the hammer throw Saturday. Sophomore Shane Collins, competing at Black Hills State since it is near his home at Bison, S.D., sent the instrument 193 feet to not only win the event, but it also is the third best hammer throw in Chadron State annals behind only those by Reynolds and Martins.

Collins entered this season with Chadron State’s second-best hammer throw of 189-9. He also was second in the shot put at the Black Hills’ meet with a toss of 48-10 ¾. In addition, his girlfriend, Courtney Smith of Rock Springs, Wyo., was third in her hammer throw competition at 158-2, a career-best by about 18 feet.

Eagles also dominated the javelin at Pueblo, where Quest Savery of Miles City, Mont., was winner among 14 entries with a career-best of 190-8 and Dylan Soule of Polk, Neb., was second at 173-0.

Chadron State had several other strong performances at Pueblo, where Division I Colorado State and Wyoming were among the nine teams entered.

For instance, redshirt freshman Creighton Trembly of Longmont, Colo., was the runner-up among 22 contestants in the 110 high hurdles in 14.54 seconds, a career-best by three-fourths of a second.

Trembly also ran on the second place 4x100 relay in 41.22 seconds, sixth-best all time at CSC. His mates were Morgan Fawver of McCook, Osvaldo Cano of Oshkosh and Brodie Roden of Riverton, Wyo.

Fawver also posted his outdoor best of 24-1 while placing fourth in the long jump and Cano was third in the 400 meters in 49.53 seconds. Greg Logsdon of Yoder, Wyo., was fifth in the 400 with his outdoor best of 49.65.

Other highlights by Chadron State men at Pueblo included two places in the 400 hurdles. Logan Peila of Miles City, Mont., was third in 55.68 seconds and Osiel Cano of Oshkosh was fourth in 56.80. Brock Voth of Berthoud, Colo., took fourth in the triple jump by going 47-4 ½.

Jourdaine Cerenil of Pine Bluffs, Wyo., led the CSC women at Pueblo by placing second in the high jump by clearing 5-5.

Other results at Black Hills State saw Kristie Hill of Big Springs, place second in the pole vault and Harley Rhoades of Douglas, Wyo., and Pete Brown of Oxford place third and fourth, respectively, in the decathlon that had 12 entries.

CSC results at CSU-Pueblo:

Men’s Events

400—3, Osvaldo Cano, 49.53; 5, Greg Logsdon, 49.65.

110 high hurdles—2, Creighton Trembley, 14.54.

400 intermediate hurdles—3, Logan Peila, 55.68; 4, Osiel Cano, 56.80.

4x100 relay—2, Chadron State (Morgan Fawver, Creighton Trembly, 3, Osvaldo Cano, Brodie Roden), 41.22.

4x400 relay—4, Chadron State (Jahani Wright, Logan Peila, Osiel Cano, Greg Logsdon), 3:22.0.

Long jump—4, Morgan Fawver, 24-1.

Triple jump—4, Brock Voth, 47-4 ½.

Hammer throw—1, Dan Reynolds, 196-11 (school record).

Javelin—1, Quest Savery, 190-8; 2, Dylan Soule, 173-0.

Women’s Events

High jump—2, Jourdaine Cerenil, 5-5.

CSC’s Results at Black Hills State:

Men’s Events

Shot put—2, Shane Collins, 48-10 ¾.

Hammer throw—1, Shane Collins, 193-0.

Decathlon—3, Harley Rhoades, 5,674 points; 4, Pete Brown, 5,438; 8, Kaden Dower, 4,781.

Women’s Events

Hammer throw—3, Courtney Smith, 158-2.

Pole vault—2, Kristie Hill, 10-2 ½.