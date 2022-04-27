Thyne: More than an athlete

What Scottsbluff’s Austin Thyne did on the basketball court his senior year is a true testament of the kind of athlete Thyne is to his teammates and coaches.

Thyne was one of the leaders on the Scottsbluff boys’ basketball team in helping them to the state tournament. While Thyne averaged 15.7 points a game for the Bearcats, it wasn’t just his scoring that made him an asset to the team; it was his ball-handling and leadership on the court.

Thyne wasn’t afraid to share the ball as he dished out 4.8 assists a game and he also pulled down 3.3 rebounds a game. Because of his play-making ability, Thyne has been named the Star-Herald Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year.

“I had an amazing senior year of basketball,” he said. “We had a lot of success with winning 20 games and got to the state tournament which was very fun. I enjoyed competing against lots of good competition throughout the year and enjoyed playing with the team I was on. I enjoyed the relationships that I built.”

His success at Scottsbluff was two-pronged as he transferred to Scottsbluff his senior year to play for the Bearcats. In doing so, he gave up playing football, where he was a top-notch quarterback for the Mitchell Tigers. At Scottsbluff, he not only excelled on the basketball court, but he is excelling on the golf links as well.

It took Thyne some time to make that shift from basketball to golf, but he did.

“It was hard to play the first meet of the year in North Platte because we just got done with basketball and didn't have much time to practice,” he said. “It was a fairly competitive tournament and the conditions were pretty tough. The second tournament we went to was in Cheyenne and that was a very competitive tournament because the Cheyenne teams are pretty good.”

While he is now enjoying his time on the golf course, he still looks back at his basketball career for the Bearcats.

“Some highlights of my basketball season this year was breaking the assist record and winning the district title game and going to state,” he said. “I will take the chemistry and team-minded part of Scottsbluff basketball with me when I leave.”

A big reason for his success was his ability to see the field and get the ball to his other scorers on the team like Tyler Harre and Kellon Harris. Both of them were also named to the Star-Herald First Team along with Sidney’s Sawyer Dickman and Gordon-Rushville’s Jace Nelson.

“I think my game has improved a lot this past season,” Thyne said. “I've always been able to score the ball well but this season, I have developed my court vision and have done a good job at getting my teammates involved by passing the ball well.”

Thyne was also a Western Conference selection in basketball as well as earning Lincoln Journal Star Class B Second Team All-state honors and was a member of the Omaha World-Herald’s Class B Second Team as well. He was also named to the Huskerland Prep First Team for basketball.

Before Scottsbluff, Thyne spent three years at Mitchell where he averaged 16 points his freshman year, 18.2 points his sophomore year, and 20.6 points his junior year. He was all-conference for three years for Western Trails and all-conference for all four years for Western Conference.

Scottsbluff golf coach Brock Ehler is in awe of Thyne’s talent.

“I have known this young man for a long long time and he truly is as good as it gets,” Ehler said. “He deserves some serious recognition as he is the best skilled/athlete in the Panhandle (hands down). The incredible thing about him is that he is 100% team first. He broke the season and game assists records this year as well at Scottsbluff this year. That was his goal.”

Ehler said any coach would love to have an Austin Thyne in his program.

“Thyne simply is the best leader a coach can have,” Ehler said. “He is such a competitor and works so hard and he will do exactly what you ask of him. He wants to learn and he is thinking about playing college basketball. He tells me every day that I just want to get good at this game and I love this game. He just wants all the information he can get from me. I have talked to him about philosophies of life and basketball and golf and how that all correlates into lifetime skills and he eats it up. When he came to Scottsbluff everyone was talking about sports, sports, and sports, but he would say the academics and the opportunities are important and that is what he cared about. He cared about school and being kind to people. He is a special, special individual.”

Thyne said Ehler has taught him about golf and being a leader in whatever sport he plays.

“He is an amazing coach and always wants the best out of his kids,” Thyne said. “He teaches that work ethic is one of the most important things and to be disciplined as well. I have learned to always be positive and to never give up on what I'm doing from coach Ehler.”

He only has one more month of high school left and his goal is to do well at districts and finish among the top 10 at state. After he graduates, his plans are to attend Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colorado, and he wants to play basketball but because of COVID he has to wait to see what players are returning or using that COVID year.

Whatever Thyne does, he will be successful. Ehler said because he is strong at academics (a 4.0 student) as well.

“He is a faithful, honest, Christian, hard-worker and coachable,” Ehler said. “He is academically incredibly strong. He is fun to be around. The kids love him. Even the Mitchell people love him and he still loves them a lot. The move was an opportunity to do stuff. I have known him working with him with golf-wise.”

Thyne said it will be hard to move on, but he has enjoyed his time at Scottsbluff.

“Just not having the relationship between the coaches and my teammates that I've had over the past four years. It has been a great experience with all of them,” he said. “I was just happy to be a part of the team this year for both golf and basketball and I really enjoyed coming to Scottsbluff for my senior year.”

Star-Herald Boys Basketball All-Region

Player of the Year: Austin Thyne, Scottsbluff

Coach of the Year: Scott Gullion, Scottsbluff

Sixth Man of the Year: Jackson Ostdiek, Scottsbluff

First Team

G – Austin Thyne, Scottsbluff

G – Kellon Harris, Scottsbluff

F – Tyler Harre, Scottsbluff

F – Sawyer Dickman, Sidney

C/P – Jace Nelson, Gordon-Rushville

Second Team

G – Braxten Swires, Bridgeport

G – Kellen Muhr, Alliance

F – Carter Reisig, Mitchell

F – Justus Alcorn, Chadron

C/P – Max Greeley, Gering

Third Team

G – Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix

G – Jacob Dowse, Sidney

F – Isak Doty, Sidney

F – Xander Provance, Chadron

C/P – Ben Sauer, Bayard

Fourth Team

G – Uriah Ybarra, Gering

G – Tate Talkington, Scottsbluff

F – Mason Nichols, Bridgeport

F – Ellis Livingston, Gordon-Rushville

C/P – Micah Schneider, Sidney

All-Defensive Team

*This team is made up of players who were nominated by coaches that are not part of the 4 All-Region teams

1) Wyatt Heckenlively, Sidney

2) Trevor Schwartz, Scottsbluff

3) Michael Mickey, Scottsbluff

4) Dawson Dunbar, Chadron

5) Kolby Lussetto, Bridgeport

6) Kaden Bohnsack, Gering

7) Thomas Muldoon, Potter-Dix

8) Trent Marquez, Bayard

9) Gaurav Chima, Chadron

10) Gavin Dunkel, Morrill

11) Taytom Timbers, Alliance