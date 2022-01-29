Tiger boys, Cardinal girls take Mitchell Invite

“There’s going to be a few other teams with SPVA and MAC in there. We’ll have Gordon-Rushville, who I think is our big challenge to overcome,” Chancellor said. “We’ve seen them in a couple tournaments and it’s been close, been tight, lost by about 20 points, but I think everybody is finally healthy and back. I think we’ve got a real run at it if we have a good showing.”

Before Thursday, the Tigers will work on ways to get any extra points that they can as the season comes closer to the end.

“Just have to continue to be aggressive on our feet and try to score those extra bonus points when we can, getting pins and putting up team points for us,” Chancellor said.

The Cardinal girls finished with 39 points while the Tigers finished with 32.

Chadron won in the 107, 132, 145, and 165 classes with Taylee Williamson (107), Fia Rasmussen (132),

Kenli Boeselager (145) and Addie Diers (165) winning their respective matches.

Mitchell had one first place finish in 114 as Audrey Morris pinned Bridgeport’s Paige Dalimata in 3:13.

Bridgeport was in third with 20 and Hemingford was fourth with 15.