Tiger boys, Cardinal girls take Mitchell Invite

Mitchell hosted many area wrestling teams for an invite on Saturday, which also combined as the Western Trails Conference Girls Wrestling Tournament.
The invite saw the Mitchell boys and Chadron girls take the overall wins with the Mitchell girls taking the WTC win.
The Tigers finished with 116.5 points as the Morrill Lions were in second with 71 points.
“It’s always nice to win the home (invite),” Tigers boys coach Anthony Chancellor said. “It’s great to see a lot of the young guys have success here, getting ready to come into the postseason. So we’re really excited about that and hopefully carry this success from this weekend into Thursday’s conference meet in Bridgeport.”
Tiger Ace Hobbs won in the 113 weight class with teammate Rylan Houk in second. Santiago Castillo (138), Devin Engledow (152), Cael Peters (195), Jackson Jenkins (220) and Daniel Thomas (285) each took first in their respective classes.
Lions Gabe Kohel (132), Daniel Kohel (142), and Michael Morgan (182) each took first, while the Bridgeport Bulldogs had won individual winner in Steven Menke in 160.
Bridgeport will be hosting the boys SPVA/WTC/MAC Tournament on Thursday, where most of the teams that were in attendance at this invite will be, along with others.
“There’s going to be a few other teams with SPVA and MAC in there. We’ll have Gordon-Rushville, who I think is our big challenge to overcome,” Chancellor said. “We’ve seen them in a couple tournaments and it’s been close, been tight, lost by about 20 points, but I think everybody is finally healthy and back. I think we’ve got a real run at it if we have a good showing.”
Before Thursday, the Tigers will work on ways to get any extra points that they can as the season comes closer to the end.
“Just have to continue to be aggressive on our feet and try to score those extra bonus points when we can, getting pins and putting up team points for us,” Chancellor said.
The Cardinal girls finished with 39 points while the Tigers finished with 32.
Chadron won in the 107, 132, 145, and 165 classes with Taylee Williamson (107), Fia Rasmussen (132),
Kenli Boeselager (145) and Addie Diers (165) winning their respective matches.
Mitchell had one first place finish in 114 as Audrey Morris pinned Bridgeport’s Paige Dalimata in 3:13.
Bridgeport was in third with 20 and Hemingford was fourth with 15.
“I feel like they did great today. They wrestled, competed and we had two that won individually and it was just good,” Bridgeport girls coach Tony McGrath said. “It was good for them to wrestle some competition and get some more matches under their belt.”
Bulldog Kyra Robbins won in 120 over teammate Emilie Miller in an 11-0 major decision. Hayden Marks pinned Cardinal Ember Diers before Diers forfeited the next round in 152.
Next up for the girls wrestling teams will be Districts on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5. Chadron will be in Nebraska City, Mitchell in West-Point Beemer while the other teams will be in Gothenburg.
“They’ve done good (this season). They’ve kept their heads up, came and wrestled and competed the best they can,” McGrath said. “We’ll see what happens at Districts next week in Gothenburg.”
Boys
1. Mitchell, 116.5
2. Morrill, 71
3. Bridgeport, 59
4. Scottsbluff JV, 27
5. Hemingford, 26
6. Banner County, 20
7. Sioux County, 11
8. Minatare, 6
9. Chadron JV, 4
Girls
1. Chadron, 39
2. Mitchell, 32
3. Bridgeport, 20
4. Hemingford, 15
