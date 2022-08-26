Tigers defeat Wheatland in season opener

In the opening week of high school football, the Mitchell Tigers took on the Wheatland Bulldogs from Wyoming, winning by a final score of 35-7.

The Tigers played a clean, nearly mistake free football game to start out their season on a high note.

“We played excellent, our kids executed well, very few mistakes for week one,” Tigers coach Nick Kuxhausen said. “I was really proud of their effort, Wheatland was a semifinal team in Class 2A and they’re a good football team. Our kids battled and played a good game.”

The Tigers’ opening possession featured long runs from Hayden Umble and Cael Peters, setting up a Santiago Castillo touchdown run from the 1-yard line to put the Tigers on the board.

On the ensuing possession, Peters found Adriane Garza for a 47-yard touchdown pass. To start the second quarter, Castillo took a sweep from 11 yards out to put Michell up three scores, before Peters took it in himself from the 5-yard line to put the Tigers up 28-0 half.

In the second half, Umble ran it in from the 1-yard early in the second half to round out the Tigers scoring.

On the day, four different Tigers scored touchdowns, including Castillo, who did all the extra point kicking.

“We got a lot of guys touches and got a lot of them touchdowns, which is always nice. We’re a really balanced team, we have a lot of threats everywhere offensively,” Kuxhausen said. “If they want to stack the box, they can push it vertically in the passing game and as we saw tonight with our run game with our two backs and quarterback, it is tough to stop. Especially if they want to cover our receivers, we just have to focus on getting better week in and week out.”

Wheatland scored on a 25-yard pass with 3:14 left to go in the game to avoid being shut out.

With the first game of the season under their belt, the Tigers get to see their offseason work translate to wins on the scorecard.

“It’s been great, the culture of our kids right now is phenomenal. The work ethic out of them is great, they work hard and play for each other,” Kuxhausen said.

The Tigers hope to build from this game in order to keep their momentum going for the rest of their season.

“We’re going to have our hand full next week, Torrington is another semifinal team, so we gotta get ready to go. We’re going to break down film over the weekend and get ourselves ready to play them next week, but we still have a lot of work to do,” Kuxhausen said.

The Tigers will play another Wyoming opponent, heading west to take on Torrington on Friday, Sept 2.