Tigers down Bobcats for WTC wins

Both Mitchell Tigers basketball teams hosted the Hemingford Bobcats in the first round of the Western Trials Conference Tournament on Thursday and came away with the same result but in different ways.
The Lady Tigers downed the Bobcats 48-45 in the first game of the night in a game that was a tale of two halves.
“I was really proud of the way we started the game and we kind of jumped out to a nice lead, but I think we got a little complacent,” Mitchell’s girls coach Shawn Harvey said. “This is tournament time and what I explained to the girls is that every team is fighting because nobody wants to go home this first round.”
Mitchell went out on a run early, eventually leading Hemingford 14-5 at the end of the first quarter.
The Bobcats didn’t go down easy though as they cut the deficit to four points by the end of the half, 24-20.
Even though they had a slow start, Hemingford coach Steve Morava thought that his team played some good basketball the remainder of the game.
“(We had) a really slow start and other than that, we played some really good, fine team basketball,” Morava said.
The third quarter was evenly matched as the Tigers only outscored the Bobcats 8-7 to lead 32-27 and the fourth was where Hemingford made a run at the win.
Hemingford went on a 5-0 run to take their first lead of the game at 33-32 with 7:09 remaining in the game. From this point, it was back and forth the rest of the way,
The game was tied multiple times and it was hard for one team to break away until the final two minutes.
Mitchell was able to break away to get the 48-45 after being outscored 18-16 in the final frame.
“They had to realize that Hemingford was going to come at them and we were a little behind on defense, and got some really bad cheap fouls that were costing us,” Harvey said. “The biggest thing in the second half, especially the fourth quarter, I said we’ve just got to keep fighting.”
Marjie Schmitt led the Tigers with 13 points while Macey Bosard and Caani Banks had nine apiece.
The Bobcats were led by Catherine Bryner with 12 points, followed by Kambree Walker with nine and Mikayla Kumpf with eight.
With this being the only game of the tournament for the Bobcats, they will now move their attention to the game against Morrill on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
“We go to Morrill and they are quick, they are aggressive, very similar to us so we will work on ball handling and shooting,” Morava said. “We’ve got to try and save our legs at this point in the season because we’re 20-something games in and everybody’s kind of got to take care of the energy they’ve got left.”
Mitchell will continue on into the semifinals where they will face top-seeded Bridgeport at 2 p.m. at WNCC’s Cougar Palace on Friday.
“The first time we played Bridgeport, we played them pretty tough for about two and a half quarters. We’ve just got to sustain what we did the first half against them last time. We’ve got a game plan against them, some changes on defense that are going to help us match up with them a little better.”
The boys game started close and once the second half began, the Tigers cruised to a 71-54 win.
The first quarter was back and forth with the Tigers taking the 14-11 lead at the end of the frame. The next quarter began the same way but Hemingford was able to outscore Mitchell 18-15 to tie the score going into halftime at 29-29.
“The first half we came in a little flat and Hemingford had a good game plan. They’re well coached and they came in and played us hard,” Tigers coach Marty Gillen said. “So the first half we struggled a bit and had to make some adjustments at halftime.”
The conversation at halftime did the trick for Mitchell as they took what coach Gillen said and changed the momentum of the second half.
“I thought we weren’t playing defense so we had a fiery conversation in the locker room to get the guys fired up about going in the second half,” Gillen said. “We went out there, we concentrated on defense and we got some turnovers and went the other way.”
Mitchell was able to make those adjustments and even though it was only an eight point game at the end of the third at 54-46, the fourth was where they came into their own.
The Tigers starters came out of the game with 2:08 remaining as they led by 20 with a 71-51 score. Hemingford got the final three points as Mitchell defeated the Bobcats 71-54
Hemingford had two players in double figures as Hunter Wyland had 21 points and Daren McConville finished with 10.
The Tigers had four finish in double figures. Easton Anderson led Mitchell with 17 points, Ethan Thyne had 16, Carter Reisig finished with 12, and Tyler Jackson had 10.
Mitchell will play the top-seeded Gordon-Rushville Mustangs at 5 p.m, both at WNCC’s Cougar Palace.
“Gordon-Rushville is a great team and we just played them a week ago. They are well coached and they’re going to be ready for us,” Gillen said. “We’re going to go in and if we play our game, I think we can play with anybody. If we take care of the ball and play aggressive, I think we will have a chance.”
Girls Game
Hemingford 5 15 7 18 - 45
Mitchell 14 10 8 16 - 48
HEMINGFORD
Catherine Bryner 12, Kambree Walker 9, Mikayla Kumpf 8, Avery Davies 7, Elizabeth Mayer 4, Kamryn Ash 3, Destiny Hanson 2.
MITCHELL
Marjie Schmitt 13, Macey Bosard 9, Caani Banks 9, Jacque Bowles 7, Elena Guzman 4, Janay Wurdeman 3, Grace Martin 3.
Boys Game
Hemingford 11 18 11 14 - 54
Mitchell 14 15 25 17 - 71
HEMINGFORD
Hunter Wyland 21, Daren McConville 10, Rick Turek 7, Caiden Hill 7, Cody Galles 7, Ethan Specht 2.
MITCHELL
Easton Anderson 17, Ethan Thyne 16, Carter Reisig 12, Tyler Jackson 10, Junior Alvizar 7, Desmonde Smith 7, Tucker Thomas 2.
