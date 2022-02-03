Tigers down Bobcats for WTC wins

Hemingford went on a 5-0 run to take their first lead of the game at 33-32 with 7:09 remaining in the game. From this point, it was back and forth the rest of the way,

The game was tied multiple times and it was hard for one team to break away until the final two minutes.

Mitchell was able to break away to get the 48-45 after being outscored 18-16 in the final frame.

“They had to realize that Hemingford was going to come at them and we were a little behind on defense, and got some really bad cheap fouls that were costing us,” Harvey said. “The biggest thing in the second half, especially the fourth quarter, I said we’ve just got to keep fighting.”

Marjie Schmitt led the Tigers with 13 points while Macey Bosard and Caani Banks had nine apiece.

The Bobcats were led by Catherine Bryner with 12 points, followed by Kambree Walker with nine and Mikayla Kumpf with eight.

With this being the only game of the tournament for the Bobcats, they will now move their attention to the game against Morrill on Tuesday, Feb. 8.