Tigers down Bridgeport, Gordon-Rushville to move to 2-1 on the year

Bridgeport battled back to go up 18-16. It was short lived as Gordon-Rushville went back in front 21-19. Bridgeport came right back behind three service points from Brooklyn Mohrman for a 23-21 lead and the Bulldogs won the first set 25-23.

The second set was tight at the beginning as Bridgeport held a 6-4 lead. Things changed after that as Grace Dean ran off seven points for a 14-4 lead. The Mustangs tried coming back, cutting the lead to 22-16 on a couple service points from Haley Johnson. Bridgeport hung on to win 25-18.

That set up the final match between Bridgeport and Mitchell and the return of former Mitchell volleyball Taylor [Peters] Briggs to Mitchell as the Bridgeport head coach. There weren’t any nerves at all as she was coaching against her former team. She knew what the atmosphere was like and she was preparing her team for that environment.

“I realized that it would be a loud gym and I know there are always a lot of fans here at Mitchell, so I expected it to be a crazy environment and that it was,” Briggs said. “With every good play Mitchell had, the crowd was roaring and I was trying to prepare my team for that all week.”

Broussard, who coached Briggs when she was in high school, said she has a lot of respect for her as a coach and both her and Briggs are competitive that they want to win.