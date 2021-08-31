Tigers down Bridgeport, Gordon-Rushville to move to 2-1 on the year

MITCHELL – The Mitchell Tigers volleyball team made a quick turnaround from last week’s loss to Chadron in earning two wins at the Mitchell triangular on Tuesday in impressive fashion.
The Tigers opened with a big 25-12, 25-12 win over Gordon-Rushville and then capped off the night by topping a scrappy Bridgeport team 25-16, 25-19.
Bridgeport went 1-1 on the day in picking up their win over Gordon-Rushville 25-23, 25-18.
Mitchell coach Kaitlin Broussard said her team played really well after she made some adjustments from last week’s loss to Chadron.
“Our girls stepped up on defense a lot and we didn’t miss as many serves as we did against Chadron,” Broussard said. “Our blocking has come a long way. We did switch up our line-up a little it so that we had somebody different in the middle. We moved Trinity [Penn] from the outside to the middle.”
The Mitchell team showcased plenty of offensive weapons on the night from seniors Trinity Penn and Macey Bosard, to junior Caani Banks. Leading the charge is an all-state setter in senior Marjie Schmitt.
Brossard said it is nice to have all the weapons and this team has the potential to go far.
“We have options everywhere so it is nice that we can move the ball and we are pretty unpredictable,” she said. “These girls are talking about state bound. I am hoping for that too, but we definitely have to show up ready to work every day. But with as many threats we have in the front row, as long as they are willing to put the work in, we should be pretty good.”
The Tigers put in the work on Tuesday. In the Gordon-Rushville match, Mitchell raced to an 18-8 lead before Gordon-Rushville called a timeout. Schmitt followed with two service points and then Penn finished off the set with two points for the 25-12 win.
The second set saw Penn get four points for a 5-1 lead and the Tigers led 8-2 after two Bosard points, including an ace. Emma Robbins followed with three points for a 12-3 lead. Mitchell followed that up by leading 17-6 on two Schmitt points. The Tigers won the second set 25-12.
Mitchell was led by Bosard with seven kills followed by Banks with six and Anna Cheek with two.
Schmitt finished with 15 set assists. She also had four digs along with Evelyn Morales, Bosard, and Robbins.
The second match of the triangular pitted Gordon-Rushville against Bridgeport and that was a very competitive match.
Bridgeport first-year coach Taylor Briggs said her team didn’t play their best but did alright.
“I don’t think we performed at our best,” she said. “We talked a lot and they are working on just being consistent. We really struggled in the Gordon match where we would go up and then go down. That is something we are really working on.”
Gordon-Rushville held a 13-11 lead after three Emma Martins points. Bridgeport came back to tie the first set at 14-14 only to watch the Mustangs to go back in front 18-14 on three Brenna Haag points.
Bridgeport battled back to go up 18-16. It was short lived as Gordon-Rushville went back in front 21-19. Bridgeport came right back behind three service points from Brooklyn Mohrman for a 23-21 lead and the Bulldogs won the first set 25-23.
The second set was tight at the beginning as Bridgeport held a 6-4 lead. Things changed after that as Grace Dean ran off seven points for a 14-4 lead. The Mustangs tried coming back, cutting the lead to 22-16 on a couple service points from Haley Johnson. Bridgeport hung on to win 25-18.
That set up the final match between Bridgeport and Mitchell and the return of former Mitchell volleyball Taylor [Peters] Briggs to Mitchell as the Bridgeport head coach. There weren’t any nerves at all as she was coaching against her former team. She knew what the atmosphere was like and she was preparing her team for that environment.
“I realized that it would be a loud gym and I know there are always a lot of fans here at Mitchell, so I expected it to be a crazy environment and that it was,” Briggs said. “With every good play Mitchell had, the crowd was roaring and I was trying to prepare my team for that all week.”
Broussard, who coached Briggs when she was in high school, said she has a lot of respect for her as a coach and both her and Briggs are competitive that they want to win.
“I coached her and she is a great kid, great coach, and very knowledgeable,” Broussard said. “I have a lot of respect for her. I think we are both competitive enough to always want to win.”
The match itself was intense. Mitchell led 5-3 after three Bosard points only to watch Bridgeport come back and take a 7-6 lead on two Karlie Deaver points. Mitchell answered as Aimee Morales had three points for a 10-7 lead and then Anna Cheek had two points for a 13-8 lead.
Schmitt followed with three straight aces and a 17-9 Mitchell lead. Bridgeport answered with two aces from Mohrman only to watch Mitchell go up 23-12 after five Penn points. Mitchell won 25-16. The second set saw Bridgeport take a 5-2 lead after three Natalie Keenan-Vergil points. Bridgeport led 10-7 when Mitchell came back to go up 13-10 after three Cheek points. The Tigers led 20-15 when Bridgeport made a run behind two kills from Ruthie Loomis-Goltl and three points from Deaver to cut the lead to 20-18.
Mitchell got a side out to stop the run and then Morales had three kills that was aided by two Penn kills for a 24-18 lead and Mitchell won 25-19 on a kill.
Bosard led the Tigers with eight kills followed by Banks with six and Penn with seven. Bosard also had six digs along with Evelyn Morales and Aimee Morales. Schmitt finished the match with four aces, six digs, and 20 set assists.