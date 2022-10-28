Tigers fall in first round of state playoffs

The Mitchell Tigers took on the Cedar Catholic Trojans from Hartington on Friday afternoon, losing by a score of 44-14 in the Class C2 playoffs.

The game started with a touchdown pass from Cael Peters to Santiago Castillo on the opening drive of the game.

The Tigers would fight hard throughout the game, but ultimately come up short.

“Our kids left everything out there today, Hartington Cedar Catholic is a tough team, they have a good chance of being in the semifinals. We’re beaten and battered right now and we had some kids who haven’t played much so far step up for us,” Tiger coach Nick Kuxhausen said. “They fought, it was an 8-7 second half. I’m just proud of those guys for the adversity we faced these last two weeks, and it speaks volumes about them.”

The Trojans responded with a Breiton Whitmire touchdown from 12 yards out. The Tigers would punt on the ensuing drive.

The Trojans would take the lead with a long touchdown pass from Braden Reifenrath to Jaxson Berecker.

The Tigers would punt, but a fumble on the return was recovered by Ace Hobbs. However, on the next play, Peters would throw an interception to Ty Thoene.

The Trojans would capitalize with a 20 yard touchdown by Andrew Jones. On the next Tiger possession, Cedar Catholic’s Hunter Kuchta returned an interception for a touchdown, Jones ran the ball in for a successful two-point conversion.

Before the halftime break, Reifenrath scrambled for a touchdown to bring it to a 36-7 halftime score.

After the Tigers forced a Trojan punt to start the half, they received an offensive spark with a 35 yard pass from Peters to Hobbs. After a set of penalties, Peters threw a 21-yard touchdown to Hayden Umble.

Hobbs would recover a fumble on the ensuing possession, but the possession was ended on a fumbled snap picked up by the Trojans.

The final score of the game was a James Christiensen touchdown, with a successful two-point play.

On the season, the Tigers played well, only losing in the regular season to Gordon-Rushville.

“I’m exceptionally proud of them and we exceeded expectations. We knew in our own circle what we were capable of. I don’t know if a whole lot of people believed what we could accomplish this season,” Kuxhausen said. “These guys are great kids, and I’m so proud of what they did. It’s sad that it ended the way it did, but we got dealt some adversity, but it makes us better as people, including us coaches.”