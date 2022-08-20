Tigers make history playing first softball game

It was a day for the history books for the Bayard High School Tigers as the school’s first softball team took to the field on Saturday as part of the North Bend Invite.

“It was a long road to get here but it was well worth it,” head coach Steven Posey said. “These kids deserve to be remembered for all the work that they are doing for the next generation. The support we got from the North Bend fans was nothing short of amazing.”

In the team’s first game, they fell to the North Bend Central Tigers 15-0 and in the second, scored their first two runs against the West Point-Beemer Cadets, but unfortunately also fell in that game 14-2.

The Cadets scored seven runs in each of the first two innings for all their runs in the game. Bayard was able to score their runs in the top of the third inning after an error put Brooklyn Begh on base before a single by Ally Halverson to center field put two runners on. Another Cadet error brought in both runs to put the final score at 14-2.

Halverson got the only hit of the game with her single as she went 1-for-1 with a run scored. Hayley Edmunds pitched the first inning and gave up two hits, eight runs and seven walks. Shayleigh West pitched the final inning that the Tigers were in the field and gave up six hits, six runs and three walks while recording a strikeout.

West also pitched the first game against North Bend as she went the full three innings, giving up six hits, 15 runs (two earned) and 11 walks while recording three strikeouts.

Even though it didn’t start the way they wanted, the Tigers took away a 15-5 win against the Schuyler Warriors.

“I feel they battled hard and learned a lot,” Posey said. “You can tell the nerves were high and it took a couple games to calm down.”

The Tigers began the game scoring three runs in the top of the first inning, all with two outs. Jenna Flores walked as Scarlett Norman singled to put runners on the corners. Flores then scored on a passed ball and a few pitches later, so did Norman. West walked and after stealing two bases, scored on a wild pitch.

The Warriors took the lead with five in the bottom of the frame, this was all Schulyer would score. Bayard scored seven in the second to take a 10-5 lead.

The Tigers had loaded the bases on two walks and a hit by pitch before two more walks brought in the first two of the seven runs. Lillie Posey singled in two, West brought in one on a single, a pop out brought another in as Posey tagged up and the final run scored on an error.

The third inning saw Norman double in one, Posey single in Norman, West bring in Posey on a triple and the final two runs came in on an Edmunds walk and Brooklyn Seng single.

Norman and West each went 2-for-2 with three runs and two RBIs. Edmunds pitched the full game as she gave up five hits, five runs, three walks and two strikeouts.

The Tigers will play on Monday at Oregon Trail Park as they take on the Gering Bulldogs JV team.

“We’ve just got to keep gaining experience and increase our softball IQ,” Steven Posey said of what they need to work on.

Game 1

NRTH (10)50 - 15 6 1

BYRD 000 - 0 0 9

LP-Shayleigh West

Game 2

BYRD 002 -2 1 2

WSTP 77x - 14 8 2

LP-Hayley Edmunds

Game 3

BYRD 375 - 15 7 2

SCHY 500 - 5 5 5

WP-H Edmunds

2B-Scarlett Norman

3B-Shayleigh West