Tigers shutout longhorns in homecoming game

Continuing their dominant season, the Mitchell Tigers defeated the Chase County Longhorns 30-0 to put the Tigers at 7-0 on the season, the game also marks the Tigers second shutout of the season, which they achieved against Hershey two weeks ago.

The game started with Hayden Umble putting the Tigers on the board with a rushing touchdown, but the point after attempt was unsuccessful.

The game remained at 6-0 until a long pass from Cael Peters and a leaping catch by A.J Garza with two second left in the second quarter set up a Santiago Castillo field goal before halftime to make it 9-0.

“Over the summer, I worked on a lot of film and learned a lot of ways to get at DBs. I went for an inside route and just tried to find an open spot for my quarterback to throw to,” Garza said.

The first play from scrimmage after halftime, Mitchell’s Jeremiah Cooley recovered a Chase County fumble to give the ball back to the Tigers.

“It was great, the momentum we got going into halftime, and the turnover right away was huge,” Tigers coach Nick Kuxhausen said. “We turned the ball over early, so it was kind of a swap of possession, so it evened out there, our receivers and defensive backs made plays and our offensive line did what they’ve been doing all year.”

The Tigers were able to capitalize when Umble ran it in from the 10-yard line after Mitchell drove down the short field.

On the ensuing Longhorn drive Garza intercepted the ball from Chase County quarterback Carter Leibbrant, although a long touchdown by Castillo was called back by a holding call, Umble put Mitchell up 23-0 with a 25-yard rushing touchdown, and on their first possession of the fourth quarter; Peters punched it in from the one-yard line to put the score at 30-0.

On their first possession of the fourth quarter, Chase County drove to the Mitchell six-yard line when Garza came up with his second interception of the game. On the night the Tigers defense forced four Longhorn turnovers.

“I’m proud of our guys, Chase County is a good team. They play physical football, and we came out a little flat, but we made some good adjustments and they played with tremendous effort,” Kuxhausen said.

The Tigers defense has been playing as a cohesive unit all season, only allowing more than 20 points on two separate occasions and notching two shutout victories.

“We worked as a team, we watched film all week, and we got down to the last bit, we knocked them in the mouth and showed them some Mitchell football,” Garza said.

Leading Mitchell’s rushing attack, which had Peters and Umble scoring touchdowns, was the offensive line that paved the way for all the Tigers playmakers.

“Our O-Line, we’re just clicking together, we haven’t been this close on any other team I’ve been on, I think we have something special and we can really do some damage,” Tigers center Jackson Jenkins said.

While running the clock out, the Tigers fumbled on consecutive plays, losing the second one, but the stout defense kept the Longhorns out of the end zone one last time.

The Tigers will travel to Valentine on Oct. 14 to take on the Badgers in the penultimate game of the season.