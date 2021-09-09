Tigers take control at triangular in Mitchell

Mitchell High School held their volleyball triangular on Thursday that featured the Kimball Longhorns and the Potter-Dix Coyotes.
The Tigers would control their matches the majority of the time and there was an intense back and forth matchup between the Coyotes and Longhorns.
The first match of the triangular saw the home team Tigers take on the Coyotes in a game that would go three sets.
Mitchell started strong in the first set but struggled to keep their lead as the Coyotes would come back to make it a hard fought ending. The Tigers ultimately lost the first set 23-25 and head coach Kaitlin Broussard attributed this to the match in Sidney on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
“Honestly, I don’t know if it was more mental because we just came back from a long hard game against Sidney and our girls looked flat and tired,” Broussard said.
The rest of the game saw the two teams go point for point until Mitchell was able to run away with it, winning set two 25-14.
Mitchell went on 3-0 run to start the third set, and from there, it ended up being the same result as the second set. The Tigers won the set 25-16.
Prior to the final sets, Broussard talked to the team about how they were playing and what they needed to do to get back on track.
“We just kind of talked about how it doesn’t matter how tired we are, we’ve just got to go out there and play hard,” she said.
In game one, Trinity Penn had two kills, one ace, and seven digs; Emma Robbins had two aces, seven digs, and one assist; Marjie Schmitt had four kills, three aces, one block, 10 digs, and 18 assists. Macey Bosard led the Tigers in digs with 19 and kills with 10 in the game. Along with Schmitt, Aimee Morales also had three aces while adding 18 digs.
Game two put the Coyotes and the Longhorns against each other. This game would be even with both teams matching each other point for point. Ultimately, Potter-Dix would win the game in three sets, 17-25, 25-21 and 25-21.
Kimball started the third set on a 3-0 and every time the Longhorns scored three straight, the Coyotes would respond with points of their own, always coming within one or two points.
It was back and forth the entire set and once it was tied at 21, Potter-Dix ran away with the rest of the set.
Kimball immediately went into their match against Mitchell and unfortunately for the Longhorns, the Tigers controlled it from the jump.
“We just had to come out there with intensity because we played so flat in that first game and we did not play our game in that first game,” Broussard said. “I just told them we’ve got to go out and play our game and we can’t drop our level of play with who we’re playing.”
The first set saw Mitchell get out quick and ultimately winning the set 25-12 and just continued the momentum not letting Kimball get on a run in the second set. Mitchell won the set 25-6.
In the second game, Bosard led the Tigers with nine kills, Schmitt led with 17 assists, Morales in digs with seven and Anna Cheek had four aces in a game that saw the Tigers have 49 total serves.
“We’ve been trying to work on our quickness in defense and we have a young back row, a lot of freshmen in the back row, so they are starting to understand reading the ball and just growing each game,” Broussard said. “I’m very proud of them. Our blocking is improving every single game, they’re just working hard.”
The Tigers will continue to work on these elements of their game prior to their match against Bayard on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Kimball will play in the Gordon-Rushville Invite and Potter-Dix in the Bridgeport Invite on Sept. 11.