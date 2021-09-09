Tigers take control at triangular in Mitchell

“We just kind of talked about how it doesn’t matter how tired we are, we’ve just got to go out there and play hard,” she said.

In game one, Trinity Penn had two kills, one ace, and seven digs; Emma Robbins had two aces, seven digs, and one assist; Marjie Schmitt had four kills, three aces, one block, 10 digs, and 18 assists. Macey Bosard led the Tigers in digs with 19 and kills with 10 in the game. Along with Schmitt, Aimee Morales also had three aces while adding 18 digs.

Game two put the Coyotes and the Longhorns against each other. This game would be even with both teams matching each other point for point. Ultimately, Potter-Dix would win the game in three sets, 17-25, 25-21 and 25-21.

Kimball started the third set on a 3-0 and every time the Longhorns scored three straight, the Coyotes would respond with points of their own, always coming within one or two points.

It was back and forth the entire set and once it was tied at 21, Potter-Dix ran away with the rest of the set.

Kimball immediately went into their match against Mitchell and unfortunately for the Longhorns, the Tigers controlled it from the jump.