Tigers take wins against Rival Lions

The Mitchell Tigers faced off in a basketball doubleheader, with the Lady Tigers defeating the Lady Lions 36-23, and the boys winning by a final score of 45-23.

The girls game was a low scoring affair at first, with the teams ending the first quarter 9-6 in the Tigers’ favor. The teams went into halftime with the Tigers holding a 14-11 lead.

In the close matchup, the Lady Tigers attribute their improved defense to keeping them in this game.

“We’re working a little better together, our defense is starting to come around, we’re getting ourselves in a better defensive position. The girls mainly on offense are working together, they’re seeing the open shots, they’re seeing each other a little better. It was a little struggle today because we didn’t practice a lot with the weather, but I was proud of the way they came out and played,” Mitchell girls’ coach Shawn Harvey said.

Although the Lions managed to pull within two points at the end of the third, the Tigers only allowed three fourth quarter points to finish the game out.

The Lions played an all-around good game, but were unable to finish possessions with points much of the game.

“I thought that the girls played really hard, they played really good defense, we kept good pressure on them, we got some good opportunities offensively, we just couldn’t put the ball in the hoop,” Morrill girls’ coach Josh Guerue said. “We took a lot of shots, and a lot of good high-percentage shots that we just couldn’t convert tonight. We took a lot of free throws and we have to be able to make them, which we didn’t do today.”

Grace Martin was the top scorer for the Tigers with nine points, the Lion’s top scorer was Brooklin Hess with 10.

In the boys game, the Tigers got out to a 12-0 run to start the game and ended the first quarter up 14-2

The Mitchell boys won their second straight game, with a win over Hemingford last Saturday as well.

“It’s really good for us, especially coming up against a quality opponent like Morrill,” Mitchell boys’ coach Marty Gillen said. “That coach (Boswell) has them going hard and playing in the right direction, he’s amazing for Morrill. Our boys came in and we executed. We got into a little bit of a lull there as soon as they went zone, but our guys slowed things down and we started to execute and get easy buckets.”

A key aspect to victory for the Tigers was controlling the glass on both ends of the court.

“Our three bigs, Tucker Thomas, Easton Anderson and Waymond Banks really helped us control the boards down there,” Gillen said. “Morrill’s got a great big, he’s got great size and it’s tough to keep him off the boards and those boys helped keep him off the boards.”

Even with the tough defeat, the Lions were still able to have some positive takeaways from the matchup with Mitchell.

“I thought our guys came back and fought hard, I saw some great things from our guys that are young and developing,” Morrill boys coach John Boswell said. “I thought in the second half we gave ourselves a chance, we came out with three or four stops, we just didn’t execute offensively and ran out of gas offensively. Credit to Mitchell they pressured us well, we have to do a better job from a guard standpoint handling pressure.”

The Lions will play next in the Sioux County Holiday invite along with Crawford and Sioux County starting on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Tigers will play next in Bayard on Tuesday, Dec. 19.