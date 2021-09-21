Tigers volleyball wins match following postponement

The Tigers continued their momentum by defeating the Southeast Cyclones of Yoder, Wyoming in four sets on Thursday 22-25, 25-18, 25-21, and 25-11moving to a 10-2 record.

The match, which was originally set for Sept. 16, was postponed due to the downed powerline from the Vista Trend fire in Gering last week.

“I’m honestly thankful that we did postpone it because after waiting so long the other night, I don’t know if we would’ve been able to refocus to play competitively,” head coach Kaitlin Broussard said.

The Cyclones came out of the gate quick as they started the first set on a 6-1 run. The Tigers were able to tie it up and go point for point with them until the last few points. The Cyclones would take the first set 25-22.

“We started out flat and I don’t know if that’s due to not having games over the weekend but it was a good match after the first set.”

From that point, it was a back-and-forth affair the rest of the game. The Tigers were able to take the next set 25-18. Broussard talked to them between the first and second sets to put them on the right path.