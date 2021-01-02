Top 10 Local Sports Stories of 2020

1 The Scottsbluff girls golf team captured the Class B state golf championship, it’s Class B state record ninth, with a commanding win at Monument Shadows Golf Course in October. Scottsbluff’s Anna Kelley and Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer trailed Elkhorn North freshman Julia Karmazin by four and five strokes respectively after the first round. In the second round, Schlaepfer shot the lowest round of the state tournament with a 74 and Kelley had a 75 to put them in a tie for first place. After a two-hole playoff, Kelley, a sophomore, walked away with the state championship.
2. Gering’s Madison Seiler became the fourth Gering cross country runner to win a state title after the sophomore won the Class B individual title in October with a time of 18 minute, 55.8 second win, which was almost three minutes in front of second-place runner Omaha Skutt’s Jaedan Bunda. Seiler becomes the fourth Gering runner to win a state title and the first since Libby Edigar won in 2006. The other state champions for Gering were Sara Ensrud in 2003 and Sonja Reis in 1983.
3). Scottsbluff’s Paul Garcia won his third state wrestling title in February and will be looking to be a four-time state champion in February. Garcia won his third state title in 2020 at 120 pounds when he beat Gering’s Paul Ruff for the title. He won the state title at 106 as a freshman and 113 as a sophomore. Garcia signed to continue his wrestling career at the Division I level, signing with the University of Wyoming. Garcia was one of four Panhandle wrestlers to earn state titles in February. Gering had two state champions with Quinton Chavez earning a title at 113 while Nate Rocheleau was a state champion at 138. Garden County’s Colton Holthus was also a state champion at 145 in Class D.
4. The COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic proved huge in the high school and college ranks. In March, the NSAA Boys State Basketball Championships was allowed to go on with only family in the same household allowed to watch from the stands. The high sc hiway 92 hool spring season was canceled in March. On the collegiate level, the NJCAA suspended play on March 12 and then in April, canceling the remaining spring sports of softball and baseball for the Cougars. The national basketball tournaments were also canceled as well. In July, the NJCAA moved all fall sports and the start of the basketball seasons to January 2021. Volleyball and basketball will play January through April and soccer well play in April and May. Softball and baseball will keep their schedule from February through May.
5. The Scottsbluff girls basketball team won their first-ever state tournament game in March with a 57-47 win over Bennington at the Class B state tournament. Scottsbluff then fell the semifinals to Beatrice 43-26 to end the season 17-11 on the season. Scottsbluff was led all season by seniors Yara Garcia and Aubry Krentz, along with a handful of freshman, sophomores, and juniors.
6.The Potter-Dix football team had a big season as they made it to the quarterfinals of the Class D6 playoffs before losing to Cody-Kilgore 42-8. The Coyotes finished the season at 9-1 and had impressive wins of the season. In the first-round of the playoffs, Potter-Dix topped Wallace 66-34. That Wallace win was a rematch of their season opener when they beat Wallace 36-31, which was the Coyotes closed game all season. The Coyotes were led by sophomore quarterback Luke Kasten, who finished with 1,745 passing yards and 32 touchdowns and had 797 yards rushing with 13 touchdowns.
7. Mitchell’s Rylan Aguallo helped the Mitchell football team to an 8-2 record and came within 55 yards of notching a 2,000-yard rushing season. Aguallo finished the season with 1,945 yards with 23 rushing touchdowns. Aguallo had just two games under 100 yards and his highest yardage was 301 yards in a 56-8 win over Chase County.
8. The Scottsbluff softball team, under first-year coach Dan Fox, had a tremendous season, finishing 28-9 and falling short of the state tournament in falling to Seward in the district finals 8-7 and 10-4. The first game saw the Bearcats come back from an 8-2 deficit and scored five runs in the 7th inning before falling short. The Bearcats earned a trip to the district finals by topping Gering in the sub-district finals.
9. The auto racing season took a hit during the pandemic. Racing at Hi-Way 92 raceway usually starts in May; but had to be delayed a month with races starting in June. The races continued with the final shootout races in September that saw main event shootout winners in several classes. Winners of the shootout included Porter Kelley in the Minions, Dillyn Kellogg in the Bandits, Sammy Hansen in the Outlaws, Dylan Osborn in the Warriors, Scott Long in the Super Stocks and Christopher Buskirk in the Super Stock money race, Terry Gass in the Farm Trucks, Darrell Stewart in the Legends, and Dylan Osborn in the Figure 8s.
Longtime sportswriter Tom Southard leaves behind lasting legacy of passion for community, prep sports
10. On Dec. 9, Tom Southard, a longtime sports writer for the Western Nebraska Observer, died leaving a huge hole in the Kimball community. Southard will be remembered for the passion with which he covered sports in the Kimball area with his wife Karen by his side.
Former Observer publisher Sherry Blanche said, “I remember Tom kind of initiated the partnership with the Observer because he just felt the kids didn’t get their fair share of coverage. Everyone knows what really sets Tom apart from other sports writers is — it’s not the number of views, or pages, or stories written, or the number of miles he and Karen drove to get to the games — it was just purely that passion that he had for those kids. That passion can’t be measured, unless you try to measure the miles high scrapbook pages that (former Kimball athletes) have out there of all of their successes. His style just really solidified wins and softened the blow of the most excruciating losses. ... He always included the unheralded athletes, ones that otherwise wouldn’t have been acknowledged. He gave sports meaning.”