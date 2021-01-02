Top 10 Local Sports Stories of 2020

9. The auto racing season took a hit during the pandemic. Racing at Hi-Way 92 raceway usually starts in May; but had to be delayed a month with races starting in June. The races continued with the final shootout races in September that saw main event shootout winners in several classes. Winners of the shootout included Porter Kelley in the Minions, Dillyn Kellogg in the Bandits, Sammy Hansen in the Outlaws, Dylan Osborn in the Warriors, Scott Long in the Super Stocks and Christopher Buskirk in the Super Stock money race, Terry Gass in the Farm Trucks, Darrell Stewart in the Legends, and Dylan Osborn in the Figure 8s.

Former Observer publisher Sherry Blanche said, “I remember Tom kind of initiated the partnership with the Observer because he just felt the kids didn’t get their fair share of coverage. Everyone knows what really sets Tom apart from other sports writers is — it’s not the number of views, or pages, or stories written, or the number of miles he and Karen drove to get to the games — it was just purely that passion that he had for those kids. That passion can’t be measured, unless you try to measure the miles high scrapbook pages that (former Kimball athletes) have out there of all of their successes. His style just really solidified wins and softened the blow of the most excruciating losses. ... He always included the unheralded athletes, ones that otherwise wouldn’t have been acknowledged. He gave sports meaning.”