 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Torrington boys golf takes third at Wheatland

  • 0

WHEATLAND, Wyo. – The Torrington boys and girls golf teams kicked off the fall season at the Wheatland Invite on Thursday and Friday with impressive showings.

The Torrington boys finished third in the 8-team invite, shooting a 2-day total of 714. Cheyenne East captured the meet with a 633 followed by Cheyenne Central with a 645.

Leading the Blazers was Gage Gibson, who finished seventh with a 162 total. Gibson fired an 83 on Thursday and improved by four strokes with a 79 on Friday.

Torrington had a strong showing from Braeden Reid, Alex Waring, Caleb Kelly, and Mason Wilkes, who all finished 19th, 20th, 21st, and 25th. Reid fired a 182 (86-96) while Waring finished with a 184 (95-89). Kelly had a 186 (92-94) while Wilkes had a 195 (97-98).

The boy’s tourney was won by Central’s Caden Cunningham with a 152 (74-78).

People are also reading…

The Blazer girls finished fifth in the tournament with a 706 total. Cheyenne Central won with a 557 followed by Wheatland with a 580, Laramie with a 657, and Douglas with a 700.

The Torrington girls were led by a 12th place finish from Madyson Banister, who had a 220 total to tie Wheatland’s Lola Philo. Banister had a 112 on the first day and a 108 the second day.

Other Torrington golfers included Kaleigh Waymire who had a 239 (122-117), Kaylee Pittman with a 247 (128-119), and Madison Gibson with a 272 (129-142).

The girl’s portion of the tournament was won by Cheyenne Central’s Katie Cobb, who had a 164, firing an 82 on both days.

The Torrington golf teams will be back in action next Friday when they travel to Douglas for an invite.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pioneers name new head coach

Pioneers name new head coach

On Monday, the Western Nebraska Pioneers named Brandon Nelson as the team's new head coach for the 2023 Independence League season.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds of black NFL retirees win dementia cases in rescored tests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News