Torrington boys golf takes third at Wheatland

WHEATLAND, Wyo. – The Torrington boys and girls golf teams kicked off the fall season at the Wheatland Invite on Thursday and Friday with impressive showings.

The Torrington boys finished third in the 8-team invite, shooting a 2-day total of 714. Cheyenne East captured the meet with a 633 followed by Cheyenne Central with a 645.

Leading the Blazers was Gage Gibson, who finished seventh with a 162 total. Gibson fired an 83 on Thursday and improved by four strokes with a 79 on Friday.

Torrington had a strong showing from Braeden Reid, Alex Waring, Caleb Kelly, and Mason Wilkes, who all finished 19th, 20th, 21st, and 25th. Reid fired a 182 (86-96) while Waring finished with a 184 (95-89). Kelly had a 186 (92-94) while Wilkes had a 195 (97-98).

The boy’s tourney was won by Central’s Caden Cunningham with a 152 (74-78).

The Blazer girls finished fifth in the tournament with a 706 total. Cheyenne Central won with a 557 followed by Wheatland with a 580, Laramie with a 657, and Douglas with a 700.

The Torrington girls were led by a 12th place finish from Madyson Banister, who had a 220 total to tie Wheatland’s Lola Philo. Banister had a 112 on the first day and a 108 the second day.

Other Torrington golfers included Kaleigh Waymire who had a 239 (122-117), Kaylee Pittman with a 247 (128-119), and Madison Gibson with a 272 (129-142).

The girl’s portion of the tournament was won by Cheyenne Central’s Katie Cobb, who had a 164, firing an 82 on both days.

The Torrington golf teams will be back in action next Friday when they travel to Douglas for an invite.