Torrington boys soccer finish runner-up at state

CHEYENNE – The Torrington boys soccer team finished the season with a runner-up finish at the Wyoming 3A state championships in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Saturday afternoon.

The Trailblazers fell to Worland 7-0 in the title contest. It was Worland’s fourth straight state title and Worland finishes the season at 17-0-1 while Torrington wraps up the year 13-5.

Torrington played Worland tough for the first 10 minutes of the match before Worland scored the first goal of the game with 30:30 left in the opening half. Eleven minutes later, Worland added a second goal.

Torrington moved the ball with 19 minutes left in the half and had a couple good chances at scoring, but a good shot by the Blazers was stopped by the Worland goalkeeper, who made a jumping save to stop a potential Torrington goal.

Worland went up 3-0 in the 25th minutes and scored two more goals to lead 5-0 at halftime.

Worland made it 6-0 in the 50th minute as the Warriors Cole Venerable scored his fourth goal of the match.

After that, Torrington played tough and held Worland scoreless until a late penalty kick made it 7-0. The Trailblazers played the last 13 minutes of the match down a man after getting issued a red card.

Torrington made the championship game with two shutout wins in the first two rounds. The Trailblazers opened the state tournament with a 2-0 win over Lander on Thursday.

The Trailblazers then won a semifinal match against Powell in thrilling fashion, capturing the 1-0 to advance to the state championship. The only goal came in the second half with 3:18 left as Chase Miller had a shot from about 30 yards out that went into the upper 90.

