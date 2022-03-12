Torrington girls fall at state to Newcastle

CASPER, Wyo. – The Torrington girls basketball team battled Newcastle early in the Wyoming 3A consolation finals contest, but the Dogies buried seven first-half 3-pointers and 12 for the game to claim a 64-54 win over the Trailblazers Saturday morning at Casper College.

The players said that it was a great ride even though they fell short of what they wanted to accomplish.

“We didn’t do what we wanted, but getting to play with these girls for the last times makes everything worth it,” senior Mattie Jones said. “The win Friday was unforgettable and I wouldn’t change anything for these girls.”

Senior Lauren Orr agreed that the win on Friday against Pinedale was special as it got the team to the play on Saturday.

“At the state tournament, not everything went as planned, but we were able to have an amazing win against Pinedale with a buzzer beater in overtime,” Orr said. “That’s definitely something to be proud of and celebrate as a team.”

The buzzer-beating win against Pinedale was something that senior AJ West will remember and cherish.

“Things didn’t go the way we wanted but we at least won a game at state, which hasn’t happened in my high school career,” West said. “I was lucky enough to hit the buzzer-beater in overtime in our do or die game, which was one of the best moments of my entire basketball career.”

Senior Sierra Allen said they came to the state tournament to achieve goals. They achieved some.

“This year at state our team came in determined to make something happen,” Allen said. “In our first game it was a rough game but it didn’t go our way. In our second game we fought hard to make something happen to prevent us from going home and ended in one of the best way possible. Our final game was tough and emotional but overall it was a god experience for everyone.”

For Reece Halley, who collected her 1,000th career point earlier this year, said the state experience was special as they finally won a game at state during her playing career.

“My state basketball experience this year was definitely one to remember from finally winning a game at state to playing my last game as a Blazer,” she said. “It was full of all the emotions you could imagine and I am so thankful for this experience and that we were able to make it this year.”

Reece’s father and head coach Jeff Halley said they played well; they just didn’t shut down the three shooters on Newcastle.

“We played pretty well. We just didn’t guard the three well enough, where we went 12-of-25 from three,” coach Halley said. “I really liked our team effort today and all weekend.”

The Trailblazers started hot leading 8-6 before Newcastle battled back to lead 9-8. Torrington responded by scoring the last seven points of the first quarter including three points by Reece Halley to lead 15-9 after the opening eight minutes.

The second quarter saw Torrington lead 20-15 on a Halley bucket, but Newcastle came back to take a 25-20 lead. Torrington answered as Mattie Jones buried a trey and AJ West hit two free throws to tie the game at 25.

Newcastle responded with an 8-0 run to lead 33-25 and led 33-26 at the break.

Newcastle continued their 3-point shooting in the third quarter as Jaylen Ostenson and Mackenzie Conzelman each buried treys to open the third for a 39-26 lead. The Trailblazer stayed strong after that, slicing the lead to eight, 44-36 on an old-fashioned play by Halley to end the third.

The fourth quarter saw Torrington cut the deficit to six, 46-40 on two free throws by West, but Torrington couldn’t get any closer as the Dogies buried three more treys and won 64-54.

Torrington won the rebound battle over Newcastle 37-26. Halley finished with 10 boards while Sierra Allen had six.

Torrington had three players in double figures. Jones led the Trailblazers with 16 points followed by 10 each from West and Halley.

Newcastle, who finished the year at 23-3, was led by Ostenson with 23 points followed by 20 from Conzelman. Tidyman added 14.

For the seniors, playing on the final day of the state tournament was special as they finished their basketball careers as a Trailblazer.

“We had five seniors this year and our seniors mean so much to our program,” coach Jeff Halley said. “Their work ethic, their competitiveness, and their desire for the game will hopefully carry through to our younger players.”

Reece Halley, who fouled out in the fourth quarter, had a tender, eye-watering moment with her coach and father after she was taken out of the game. Reece Halley said this team helped her improve her skills and have so many family members.

“My high school basketball career was a good building block; I was able to play with my girls, improve my skills and further my time playing the sport I love. In it all, our team got so much better through the four years I was here. We worked our butts off to get to where we ended today and I’ll miss playing with the team I’ve been a part of for so long,” Reece Halley said. “I would like to add that I will always be a Blazer at heart and all of the younger classmen that stepped up and played with us this year made it the most memorable one yet.”

All the seniors will remember this year and playing with their teammates.

Allen battled through a lot especially having shoulder problems. But that couldn’t keep her out of the game.

“My high school basketball career was crazy throughout the years. I improved. I went through a lot with my shoulder and physical therapy. My family and team were so supportive and I wouldn’t trade these experiences for anything,” Allen said. “I would just like to say thank you to my family, friends, coaches, and team for everything.”

Jones agrees that this season would have been nothing without her team.

“We owe this season to our teammates. These are the best girls I’ve ever known,” Jones said. “My high school basketball career was amazing. I couldn’t ask for anything better from my wonderful teammates through the years to being coached by some of the best people. It was unforgettable. I’m so thankful for all the opportunities I’ve had and I will always cherish my years as a Blazer.”

Orr said for her, her high school career was amazing with all the games and tournaments the seniors went to throughout the year.

“All throughout high school, I have made so many memories with these girls and all the tournaments we did and games; it has been a great journey,” Orr said. “It has been great fun and I am unbelievably blessed to be apart of this team for so long.”

Then there is West, who said the seniors have been playing together since the fourth grade and knowing that they have grown so much as players over the years is amazing.

“My high school career was very memorable and I was able to make new friends and play with the girls that have been by my side on the court since fourth grade,” West said. “And for that, I am so incredibly grateful.”

Torrington 15 11 10 18 – 54

Newcastle 9 24 11 20 – 64

TORRINGTON

Mattie Jones 16, Avery West 10, Reece Halley 10, Sierra Allen 6, Lauren Orr 6, Kayla Dreiling 3, Jaycee Hurley 2, Marissa Moorehouse 1.

NEWCASTLE

Jaylen Ostenson 23, Mackenzie Conselman 20, Shelby Tidyman 14, Hunter McFarland 5, Jayde Harrington 2.