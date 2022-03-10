Torrington girls fall to Lyman at state

CASPER, Wyo. – The Torrington girls basketball team led the No. 1 team from the west at halftime, but Lyman High School outscored the Trailblazers 23-9 in the second half to earn a first-round win in the Wyoming High School 3A state championships Thursday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, Wyoming.

Torrington will drop down and play a consolation game Friday against Pinedale at 10:30 a.m. at Casper College while Lyman advances to face Buffalo in the semifinals. Buffalo was a 65-48 winner over Pinedale.

Torrington coach Jeff Halley said the first half they did what they were supposed to.

“Our first half we played in control and did a great job of moving the ball and using our posts versus their zone,” he said. “The second half we got a little timid and didn’t respond to their run. I liked our defensive effort tonight, but we just got too slow offensively.”

Friday against Pinedale, Halley said they need to play a complete game.

“We need to get back to what we do well,” he said. “We need to crank up some pressure defensively, run the floor, and see if we can get our offense back on track.”

The first half was Torrington’s best as the Trailblazers fell behind 7-3 and then came back to take a 9-8 lead at the end of the quarter on a bucket by Sierra Allen.

Lyman came back to lead 17-11 only to watch Reece Halley tie the game at 17-17 and then Mattie Jones hit a trey to put Torrington up 20-17. Torrington pushed the lead to 26-22 on a Halley bucket and led 26-24 at halftime.

The third quarter saw both team trade buckets early before Lyman went on a 9-0 run to lead 35-28. Lyman led 39-29 after three periods.

The fourth quarter saw both teams trade buckets as Lyman led 43-33. Lyman then went up 47-33 and won 47-35.

The difference in the game was shooting. Lyman 38% from the field and was 31% from the 3-point arc (5-of-16). Torrington shot 32 % from the field and was just 10% from beyond the arc (1-of-10).

Free throw shooting was also a big difference as Torrington was 4-of-13 from the charity stripe while Lyman was 12-of-17.

Torrington won the rebound battle 34-32. Halley pulled down 12 boards to lead Torrington while Allen had nine rebounds.

Halley led Torrington with a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds. Allen had eight points while Jones had three.

Lyman was led by Charlsie Rose with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds. Caroline Bradshaw added nine points while Sage Bradshaw had seven.

Torrington 9 17 3 6 – 35

Lyman 8 16 15 8 – 47

TORRINGTON

Reece Halley 18, Sierra Allen 8, Mattie Jones 3, Marissa Moorehouse 2, Avery West 2, Kayla Dreiling 2.

LYMAN

Charlsie Rose 18, Caroline Bradshaw 9, Sage Bradshaw 7, Brice Hansen 5, Kendyll Dickerson 3, Hallie Bluemel 2, Boe Gregory 2, Paige Rose 1.