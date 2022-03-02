Torrington's Biven signs with UNK football

Torrington’s Beau Bivens had a successful football career at Torrington High School and now the Trailblazer will continue playing football at the University of Nebraska-Kearney after signing his letter of intent on Tuesday.

Bivens said it was an easy choice to pick UNK and is excited to continue playing football at the collegiate level.

“For one it is a beautiful place, it is in a booming town and I liked the culture,” Bivens said. “Here in the last couple of years, it went from a nobody school to winning a lot of games. I like that for the future of the program, especially with me in it. Also, I have family down there and I know people that live in the area, go to school and it is a great atmosphere and a place I want to be.”

The biggest thing for Bivens is he gets to continue playing football at the collegiate level.

“That is everything for me because ever since I was a little kid, it was a sport I wanted to play at a collegiate level,” he said. “It is a great opportunity to get to play where only 1% of the population gets to go.”

Bivens will be a big asset to the UNK Loper football program. The Torrington 4-year quarterback holds the single game passing record with 282 yards and he set that record the night he broke his ankle in the third quarter.

The other record he holds along with his brother, Breyden, is single season touchdown pass record. The brothers each had 19 touchdown passes.

Bivens also has the career school record for passing yards with 2,995 and career touchdowns with 37.

Bivens achieved all his football success in dealing with injuries, including breaking his ankle his junior year and having hip problems his freshman year.

“We had a great season our junior year and then I had my ankle break. I mean it gives me weird emotions to me, but it didn’t stop me or my players,” he said. “We wanted a championship and that is what we were going to chase. We did fall short, but none of us fell short of succeeding to grow as football players.”

At UNK, Bivens will be playing offense and more likely as a quarterback. While Bivens is excited for the next chapter in his life at UNK, he finds it difficult to take off the maroon colors of Torrington High School.

“I put a lot of thought into that (changing colors) the last few weeks and I am not quite ready (to turn in the maroon for blue and white),” he said. “I am not quite ready to take it off. I am proud of my life and I have enjoyed it so much. It is so awesome playing with these guys and playing here. Just being here because I love the maroon and it will be tough to switch up the wardrobe. I have never been a fan of blue, but I will get used to it.”

Torrington football coach Russell Stienmetz said he will bring leadership to the UNK football program.

“For one he gets his teammates to play hard. He is just a very positive person no matter if we are down at halftime, down in the third quarter, he is like ‘we got this fellows’,” Stienmetz said. “He has a lot of confidence in his team and I imagine he will carry that with him when he goes to Kearney.”

The one thing Bivens will take with him from being a Trailblazer is blazing a new path with the Lopers. He will take what his coaches taught him the last four years and build upon that at Kearney.

“Everything I learned here I am going to take with me and try to learn more,” he said. “Without these two coaches, I wouldn’t be nearly the football player along with my family. They taught me everything I will take with me and I am going to keep on ballin’ like I am supposed to.”

Bivens said, though, he will miss playing football at Torrington, especially seeing the community support the town gives with the stands packed and spectators lined along the sidelines.

“That is one thing I love about this place and also the football program,” he said. “The last four years I built a family with these guys, especially the coaches and all the senior boys. Even the freshmen, sophomores, and juniors, these guys are my family.”