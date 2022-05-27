Torrington's Halley leads Red to win in all-star game

Torrington’s Reece Halley scored 22 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter to help the Red all-stars earn a come-from-behind 89-85 win in the Panhandle Prep Basketball All-star game Friday at Gering High School.

Halley, who is headed to North Platte Community College to play basketball next year, earned the Most Valuable Player of the Game for her efforts.

“It was a privilege that it was me, but I played against a lot of good girls today,” Halley said.

Halley had just five points in the first three quarters, but it was her high school teammate Sierra Allen that also had a good game early on as Allen finished with 20 points, 14 of which came in the first three quarters.

Halley said it was different playing in the all-star game for many reasons.

“It was so different and I made a lot of new friends who I have never seen before,” Halley said about playing in the all-star game. “This game was so much fun because it is so different. I played against half the girls on my team and now I am playing with them. It is just crazy. It is a different experience.”

Halley said it was a close game between evenly matched teams.

“It was close the whole way,” she said. “It was back and forth, and I think there were so many lead changes throughout the whole game.”

The game started out as the Red ran out to a 13-2 lead behind a couple threes. The Blue came back to grab a 23-20 lead after the first quarter as Kailey Klein and Natalie Keenan-Vergil knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers.

The second quarter saw the game get close as the Red took a 29-27 lead on a Marjie Schmitt bucket to lead 41-40 at halftime.

The third quarter saw Allen score the first two buckets and then Rylee Jo Ward hit a trey to give the Red a 48-40 lead. The Blue came back on an 8-0 run behind four points from Mariyah Avila, a bucket by Macey Bosard and two free throws by Avah Stegall to tie the game at 48. The Blue led after three quarters 64-68 behind an Avila 3-pointer to close out the third.

The Blue led 70-63 early in the fourth behind back-to-back buckets by Avila and Klein. The Blue led 78-73 on back-to-back treys from Keenan-Vergil and Avila. The Red came back to tie the game on a Ward bucket and then took the lead on two Halley free throws. The Red led 85-80 on a Ward free throw.

Klein buried a trey to bring the Blue to 85-83, but Halley hit a bucket to make it 87-83. The Blue’s Brynna Ross made it a 2-point game with a bucket, but with 3.7 seconds to play, Halley buried two free throws for the win.

The Red had three players in double figures. Halley and Allen led the way with 22 and 20 points followed by Ward with 11.

The Blue had two players in double figures. Avila led the way with 21 points followed by Klein with 13.

Also, Hyannis’ Ashlynn Henderson won the girls 3-point shooting contest by defeating Scottsbluff’s Avila in two shootouts. Both players made eight in the first round and then each buried five in the first shootout. The second shootout saw Henderson make two of three to earn the award.

Blue 23 17 24 21 – 85

Red 20 21 17 31 – 89

BLUE

Jacque Bowles (Mitchell) 6, Mariyah Avila (Scottsbluff) 21, Natalie Keenan Vergil (Bridgeport) 6, Tayler Streeks (Bayard) 2, Brynna Ross (Sidney) 7), Kailey Klein (Sioux County) 13, Macey Bosard (Mitchell) 6, Natalie Barry (Crawford) 6, Elizabeth Mayer (Hemingford) 2, Tayler Svoboda (Mullen) 8, Avah Stegall (Allliance) 8.

RED

Angie Davis (Alliance) 2, Sydnee Winkler (Gering) 1, Ashlynn Henderson (Hyannis) 6, Marjie Schmitt (Mitchell) 7, Sierra Allen (Torrington) 20, Kamry Kramer (Gordon-Rushville) 2, Reece Halley (Torrington) 22, M’Lynn Hill (Lingle-Ft. Laramie) 6, Lauryn Stanley (South Platte) 1, Mattie Jones (Torrington) 5, Grace Desmond (Southeast) 5, Rylee Jo Ward (Burns) 11.