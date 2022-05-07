Tourism week ends with softball game

The Scottsbluff/Gering Tourism committee wanted to do something special to end Tourism Week and Karla Niedan-Streeks, director of tourism for the City of Gering, had an idea to close Tourism Week with a fun softball game to showcase the new logo for the local Sports Advisory Council.

The 2-inning softball game pitted employees from the City of Gering against Scotts Bluff County employees. When it was all said and done, the Scotts Bluff County team won 11-7 at Gering’s Oregon Trail Park Stadium.

“The game went great. We had a great crowd and we had two great teams out that was incredible,” Niedan-Streeks said. “We had a lot of spirit for Gering and Scotts Bluff County. I think the game all-in-all went very well. It is just too bad Gering didn’t win.”

The softball game will be a yearly occurrence as Scotts Bluff County got the traveling trophy to display for a year.

“The whole purpose of the game was to end national tourism week and we can salute tourism. Also, the game was to introduce our new sports council logo, which both teams have on,” Niedan-Streeks said. “This is a brand identity in promoting sports, tourism, and recreation in Scotts Bluff County and Gering herein the future.”

The game itself featured employees from the City of Gering taking on Scotts Bluff County employees. The game was close with plenty of action and great plays.

Scotts Bluff County was the home team and the City of Gering employees only scored one run in the top of the first.

Scotts Bluff County took advantage of some errors and some clutch hits to score four times to lead 4-1 after one inning.

The two teams then decided to play a 2-inning game and the City of Gering made a comeback in the second inning, scoring six times to take a 7-4 lead.

With their final at-bat, Scotts Bluff County scored seven times in the second. Scotts Bluff County tied the game at 7-7 and took the lead after a single as Jean Bauer came in to score with the go-ahead run at 8-7. The Scotts Bluff County team had one to bat to make each team bat the same amount, and the Scotts Bluff County team blasted a 3-run home run for the final margin 11-8.

The City of Gering’s MVP in the game was Cole Shultz, who is a firefighter for Gering.

Scotts Bluff County’s MVP was Bauer. Bauer is Scotts Bluff County’s Register of Deeds. Both MVPs received a bag of goodies. Bauer thought the game went well.

“I think it went really well. I was a little surprised and I didn’t know how we would play,” Bauer said. “We didn’t have a chance to practice or warm-up too much so it went really well. We all came together and played great. I think this will be an annual event. It was a lot of fun and we have a traveling trophy. Maybe next year we can do a little practicing beforehand.”