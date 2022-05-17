Track athletes and coaches prepare for state meet

With the track and field season coming to an end, local coaches and athletes hope to see their hard work realized with a good result at Burke Stadium in Omaha.

With the field of athletes narrowed down to the few that managed to qualify at districts, every athlete will be facing the toughest competition they have faced throughout the season.

With a total of 15 entries, the Scottsbluff Bearcats hope to make a large impression with the athletes they have brought to Burke Stadium.

“We have several kids that are positioned to place, or finish their season on a high note in individual events,” coach Shelby Aaberg said. “We’re really excited about both the boys and girls 4x400 relays. We had an excellent practice at Kearney High School on the drive over here, so we’re definitely looking forward to two great days of track.”

The Sidney Red Raiders also had a successful district meet, managing 20 total entries to the state meet.

“Honestly, we’re feeling pretty good about how our kids have worked all season up to this moment, and I think we want see a lot of medals come to fruition,” Sidney coach Matt McKay said. “We feel strong about how we’ve come down here and how we’re sitting with our placements. In districts we came out really hot so we feel good about that.”

With the high caliber of competition, the athletes are also excited to have the opportunity to rise to the challenge.

“I feel like in the 200 and 4x400 relay, I have a really good chance to get top five finishes. I think I can end my high school track career with top three finishes in either event,” Scottsbluff athlete Ransen Wilkins said. Wilkins qualified in the 100 and 200 meter dashes, as well as the 4x400 meter relay.

Coming into their final meet of the year, the teams hope to put all the practice and preparation they have put in this season to good use.

“We’re really excited for our seniors. On the boys’ side, Ransen and Aaron Price are both looking to end their senior campaign on a high note,” Aaberg said. “On the girls’ side, Mariyah (Avila) has state meet experience, so we’re looking for those kids with experience under their belt to show up and perform when it matters most.”

The Red Raiders are coming into the state meet with momentum from good performances at previous meets and hope to capitalize on their momentum to end the season.

“With our boys, we’ve had several kids that ran cross country earlier in the year, and they finished runner up at state, so they’re super motivated coming into this track season. It has shown in their hard work all season and they’ve pulled the field event and sprint guys with them,” McKay said. “They’ve worked really hard to put ourselves at a point where we feel like we have really good chances with what we can accomplish here.”

Other area schools with entries include Mitchell with five total entries, Bayard with eight, Bridgeport with six, Gordon-Rushville with nine, Hemingford with two, Chadron with 16, and Gering and Alliance with eight apiece.

State track for Class A and B will begin Wednesday, May 18 and continue Thursday, May 19. For Class C and D, their state meet will begin Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20.

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.