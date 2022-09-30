Twin City Invite features 16 teams

After pool play in the 16-team Twin City Volleyball Invitational, the championship and consolation brackets have been set with some exciting action at both Scottsbluff and Gering High School on Friday night.

The championship bracket, which will be played at Gering High School on Saturday, will feature some quality contests. The championship bracket starts at 9 a.m. with Ogallala facing Sidney in the main gym with Rapid City Stevens facing North Platte in the auxiliary gym.

The other first-round contest will have Gering taking on Crete at 10 a.m. in the main gym and Grand Island Northwest facing Chase County in the auxiliary gym.

The consolation bracket will be played at Scottsbluff with action starting at 9 a.m. Chadron will battle Rapid City Central in the main gym with Alliance taking on Torrington in the auxiliary gym. The 10 a.m. contests will have St. Thomas More facing Burns in the Auxiliary gym and McCook battling Scottsbluff in the main gym.

Semifinals in both brackets are slated for 11 a.m. and noon with the championship at 2 p.m.

To get to the championship bracket teams had to play three matches each in four pools and there were some competitive contests.

The Red pool played at Scottsbluff saw Scottsbluff, McCook, Chase County, and Rapid City Stevens battling it out.

Scottsbluff went 1-2, beating McCook 25-17, 25-22, and falling to Chase County 25-15, 25-16, and then to Rapid City Stevens 25-16, 25-18.

Other scores in the Red pool included Rapid City Stevens topping Chase County 25-19, 25-16; and then McCook 23-25, 25-16, 25-23. Chase County went 2-1 as they also topped McCook 25-16, 25-18.

The White pool, also played at Scottsbluff, saw Sidney, Rapid City Central, Crete and Chadron doing battle. Crete went 3-0 while Sidney went 2-1.

Crete defeated Chadron 25-22, 25-23, Rapid City Central 25-18, 25-23, and Sidney 25-21, 26-24. Sidney defeated Rapid City Central 25-22, 25-16 and also Chadron 25-22, 25-21. Chadron’s other game saw the Cardinals beat Rapid City Central 25-23, 25-11.

The Blue pool at Gering saw Ogallala, Gering, St. Thomas More, and Torrington meeting in the round-robin format. Ogallala went 3-0 on the day while Gering went 2-1. The Bulldogs beat St. Thomas More 25-18, 25-21 and Torrington 25-20, 25-10 while falling to Ogallala 25-20, 25-17.

The Indians beat Torrington 25-16, 25-13 and then St. Thomas More 25-15, 25-23. St. Thomas More beat Torrington in three sets 25-19, 18-25, 25-15.

The Gold pool, also at Gering, saw Burns, North Platte, Alliance, and Grand Island Northwest doing battle.

The Gold pool saw Grand Island Northwest win the pool with a 3-0 record while North Platte went 2-1. GI Northwest topped Alliance 25-15, 25-16; Burns 25-15, 25-10; and North Platte in three sets 25-14, 22-25, 25-14.

North Platte beat Burns 25-19, 28-26 as well as Alliance 27-25, 28-26. Alliance defeated Burns 19-25, 25-20, 25-22.