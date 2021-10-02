Twin City Volleyball Invite gets underway

The Twin City Volleyball Invite started on Friday with both gyms at Gering and Scottsbluff in use to accommodate all the matches.

Coming into the invite, Scottsbluff had lost to Sidney in three straight sets on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

“Sidney definitely handed it to us and I think that was a big eye-opener to us,” Scottsbluff coach Leslie Foral said. “I think it kind of made a lot of the girls refocus a little bit and we changed things up a little bit and are hoping to find consistency.”

The Bearcats went 1-2 losing to the McCook Bison and the Ogallala Indians.

Scottsbluff kicked off their invite schedule with McCook as the second match in their main gym. The Bison would win the match 22-25, 25-15 and 25-21.

The first set between the two was a back and forth affair going to the final few points, where the Bearcats would get the 25-22 win.

Unfortunately for Scottsbluff, it went downhill from there. The name of the game for the Bearcats would be the miscommunication.

The Bison held a 21-10 lead with only five of the final nine points going to the Bearcats. McCook would force a third set with a 25-15 win.