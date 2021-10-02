Twin City Volleyball Invite gets underway

The Twin City Volleyball Invite started on Friday with both gyms at Gering and Scottsbluff in use to accommodate all the matches.
Coming into the invite, Scottsbluff had lost to Sidney in three straight sets on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
“Sidney definitely handed it to us and I think that was a big eye-opener to us,” Scottsbluff coach Leslie Foral said. “I think it kind of made a lot of the girls refocus a little bit and we changed things up a little bit and are hoping to find consistency.”
The Bearcats went 1-2 losing to the McCook Bison and the Ogallala Indians.
Scottsbluff kicked off their invite schedule with McCook as the second match in their main gym. The Bison would win the match 22-25, 25-15 and 25-21.
The first set between the two was a back and forth affair going to the final few points, where the Bearcats would get the 25-22 win.
Unfortunately for Scottsbluff, it went downhill from there. The name of the game for the Bearcats would be the miscommunication.
The Bison held a 21-10 lead with only five of the final nine points going to the Bearcats. McCook would force a third set with a 25-15 win.
The third frame would see McCook leading 11-4 before they both went point for point. The Bearcats would go on a run to close the gap but it was too little too late. The smallest the Bison lead would be since the start of the set would be three points when they were up 20-17.
McCook won the set and the match with a 25-21 score.
“We have some inconsistencies but we’re trying to focus on staying aggressive and building some team chemistry,” Foral said. “We started the season so strong and we had a break that we just have not gotten over. We haven’t bounced back from that so we’re trying to find ourselves and our own identity.”
The second match was the opposite. The Bearcats looked like a new team when they faced the Torrington Trailblazers. Scottsbluff would win in two sets 25-16 and 25-14.
The Bearcats took the lead early in both sets and didn’t look back. In the second set, the Blazers went on a run toward the end but it wouldn’t be enough as the Bearcats would go on a 4-0 run to end the frame.
“We’re just trying to focus on us right now and that’s something that I think they needed to hear, that we just need to take care of our side,” Foral said. “I wanted them to stay aggressive and don’t change anything, just control what we can and keep swinging. Servicing was hit and miss but the biggest thing I told them was stay aggressive, come out and fight for every point.”
The third and final match of the day was against the Ogallala Indians, who had won their previous two matches in the invite. This wasn’t any different as Ogallala would win in straight sets 25-12 and 25-23.
The Indians got out to a fast start and led 13-4. The Bearcats would go on a 3-0 lead before the miscommunication began again. Ogallala went on a 5-0 before Scottsbluff called a timeout to try and stop the Indian momentum.
With the Ogallala lead at 18-7, Scottsbluff would need to put pressure on the Indians. It wouldn’t be enough as Ogallala would go on a 7-5 run to end the frame and win 25-12.
After a talk by Foral, Scottsbluff would hit the second set running, going on a 5-0 run to start.
“They turned the page really quick and that was something we talked to them post-game,” Foral said. “I thought they did a really good job forgetting what happened in the first set and coming out and fighting for the second set.”
Both sides would see a lot of serves in the net, resulting in the teams going point-for-point. Ogallala would tie it at 16-16 and from there, neither team could shake the other. The Indians would win the set and match 25-23.
“I thought the girls did a good job at just fighting and hopefully they come back tomorrow and continue to do the same,” Foral said. “We’ll continue to grow and hopefully it’ll carry us throughout the rest of the season.”
Tierra West led the team in assists with 40 on the day, Paige Horne in kills with 17, and Jaliah Connelly in digs with 34. In the Ogallala match, Megan Bewley had 12 digs.