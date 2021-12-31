WARCH NOW: Gering wrestler talks about season

This week’s episode of the “Winner and the Mailman” podcast features Gering wrestler Jacob Awiszus.

Awiszus talked about the slow start to the season as a team and how they bounced back from it.

“Individually, it’s gone pretty well, as a team, we kind of got roughed up a little bit week one,” Awiszus said. “A few guys lost some matches they shouldn’t have but going into the break, we really made a statement winning the Sidney/Bridgeport Invite by over 130 points.”

Awiszus has become someone that the team can go to, especially when practicing so he will help whoever wants it.

“I kind of teach them a little bit of everything. I have to practice with Sam (Rocheleau) every now and then that we’ve gotten to introduce him to different styles,” Awiszus said. “He’s got to figure out what works for him best and so he’s working with Collin (Schwartzkopf), Randy, me and Brock. We’re working him in with a lot of different people and a lot of different styles, seeing what he can pick up and it’s the same with a lot of the new guys.”

Awiszus has a few personal goals as his senior season continues and he hopes to accomplish them.