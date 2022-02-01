WATCH NOW: Bayard's Kriha signs NLI

Kolton Kriha signed his Letter of Intent on Tuesday to play baseball for the York College Panthers next year in the Bayard High School gym.
Kriha chose the school because of how it felt like home and how open they were.
“They’ve got a great program down in York. They were very comforting once I went there, and they were very open,” he said. “I got a tryout, they said they’d let me know and then (I) got a scholarship. I’m ready to go and play.”
Kriha, who is a multi-sport athlete with the Tigers, has always dreamed of playing baseball in college.
“Since I was little, baseball was always my love and passion. It’s pretty much a dream come true,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to play baseball at the next level and now I get the chance to.”
Kriha also plays football, golf and is a wrestler.
Since starting his baseball career, Kriha has seen himself improve and grow into the player he is today.
“I’ve improved tremendously. When I was 12, I was one of the young bucks, and now coach uses me pretty much anywhere he can fit me,” he said. “I’ve seen a big growth in my game play, and I’m ready to take it to the next level.”
For his family, it’s amazing for them to be able to watch him fulfill his dream and see everything he’s done pay off.
“It’s fabulous. He’s played for the Bridgeport Bombers Legion team since he was 12, and ever since then he’s always had this dream to go on to the next level,” his mom Jennifer said. “His hard work and dedication gets to pay off and that’s exciting.”
Leaving the orange and black of Bayard for the blue and white of York will be a tough transition for him, but Kriha is ready to take the leap.
“I’ve been a Bayard Tiger all my life, and it’s going to be tough saying goodbye but I know that there’s a good hello coming in the next year,” he said.
Kriha will be majoring in physical education and coaching while at York.
