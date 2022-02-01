WATCH NOW: Bayard's Kriha signs NLI

Kolton Kriha signed his Letter of Intent on Tuesday to play baseball for the York College Panthers next year in the Bayard High School gym.

Kriha chose the school because of how it felt like home and how open they were.

“They’ve got a great program down in York. They were very comforting once I went there, and they were very open,” he said. “I got a tryout, they said they’d let me know and then (I) got a scholarship. I’m ready to go and play.”

Kriha, who is a multi-sport athlete with the Tigers, has always dreamed of playing baseball in college.

“Since I was little, baseball was always my love and passion. It’s pretty much a dream come true,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to play baseball at the next level and now I get the chance to.”

Kriha also plays football, golf and is a wrestler.

Since starting his baseball career, Kriha has seen himself improve and grow into the player he is today.