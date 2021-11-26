WATCH NOW: Bayard's Steven Posey talks about new high school team

This week’s episode of the “Winner and the Mailman” podcast features new Bayard High School softball coach Steven Posey.

Posey explains what the process was to form a softball team in Bayard.

“The first step was to have a summer team to show that there is enough interest to start a high school team and then I brought it up to the superintendent,” he said. “The school board put it on as a discussion item and then we did a plan of growth.”

At the start, there were three or four girls who came to him about starting a team and now, there are 14.

“It was last November when kids started coming in and asking me about softball,” he said. “They were asking me ‘how do we get into it, can you show us how to do things,’ and it just built up from there.”

The vote happened on Monday, Nov. 8 and was 5-1 in favor of a team.

“You’re going to have those people and to me, it signifies what we’re doing right versus what we’re not doing right because it just shows that we can be on that level with them,” Posey said.

