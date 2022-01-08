WATCH NOW: Bearcat Mobley reflects on seasons on podcast

This week’s episode of the “Winner and the Mailman” podcast features Scottsbluff wrestler Josiah Mobley.
Mobley and the team have the same goal of getting to the state tournament but Mobley has set another goal for himself as well, getting on the podium.
“This year, my goal is to place at the state tournament. I really want to get on the podium and I think that’s a good goal, it’s achievable,” Mobley said. “Last year I qualified and the year before that, I don’t like to talk about that much. As a team, our goals are to make it to state duals.”
The next dual for the Bearcat wrestling team will be on the road against Ogallala on Jan. 11.
“I’m just looking forward to hopefully another victory,” Mobley said. “They’ve been to a couple of the places we have but we haven’t dualed them yet so it’s exciting to get another challenge.”
Mobley, who is also on the Bearcats football team, reflected on how the season went and how far the team had come.
“I think it went really well. We definitely took a big leap forward from last year and then I just hope to do that again next year,” Mobley said. “We have great coaches, we have a lot of talent this year and I was able to be a leading tackler. It was a great junior year, I loved it, and it was so much fun.”
Mobley was named to the All-Region First Team defense and he feels that his hard work is paying off.
“It was very exciting,” he said. “It just feels amazing because I worked hard and so getting those rewards feels really good.”
