WATCH NOW: Bearcat soccer coach Larson talks season and growth

Bearcat soccer coach Larson talks season and growth

The Bearcats celebrate a goal early into their season opening game against Sterling on March 22.

 BRYANNA WINNER/Star-Herald

This week’s episode of the “Winner and the Mailman” podcast features Scottsbluff girls soccer coach Chad Larson.

The Bearcats started the season with two postponements before they got to play their first game against Sterling, Colorado on March 22.

“Unfortunately, postponements seem to come with the territory so they take it in stride,” Larson said. “They were just eager to play, get out there and show what they could do. Once they got out there, I just let them go.”

Following the 10-0 win over Sterling, where Ella Foote scored four, the team went to North Platte, ultimately losing their first game of the season.

“It’s a lot of growth right now because we had a great game against Sterling and then we played North Platte where they put us back in our place a little bit, which they usually tend to do,” Larson said. “We’re just trying to grow every single day and with Ella, I think the sky’s the limit with her.”

The coaches are working on getting the team connected before they face the 4-0 Northwest Vikings at home on April 2.

“We need to connect our midfield to our front line, our strikers, we got so disconnected and we had too many gaps out there,” Larson said. “We are working on finding each other on the field and not having three separate units across the field. We’re trying to work with linking them up with each other so that we are a cohesive group.”

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

