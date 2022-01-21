 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Bearcat Symons talks college recruitment
0 Comments

WATCH NOW: Bearcat Symons talks college recruitment

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bearcat Symons talks college recruitment

Chance Symons (56) and Michael Thrash (51) about to tackle Beatrice quarterback Austin Burroughs in the Bearcats' playoff win over the Orangemen on Oct. 29, 2021.

 MARK REIN/Star-Herald

Bearcat Chance Symons talks about the recruitment process and his commitment to Northwest Missouri State on this week's Winner and the Mailman.

This week’s episode of the “Winner and the Mailman” podcast features Scottsbluff football player and wrestler Chance Symons.

Symons recently announced his commitment to play football for the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats next year.

“They got a hold of me at the end of my junior year and we’ve just kind of built a relationship from there,” Symons said. “I went out for a visit and decided that’s where I want to go.”

He will be participating in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl, which will take place on June 4 at Foster Field in Kearney.

“I think me and Trevor Schwartz, we both made it so that was a big thing for our school again having two guys having that honor,” Symons said. “I’m definitely excited.”

Symons was named to the Star-Herald All-Region First Team defense, and he feels honored to be a part of the team.

“It’s definitely an honor,” he said. “It’s been my goal since I was a freshman to be the best, try and get there and it was nice to finally see it happen.”

Symons and the Bearcat wrestling team will head to Chadron on Friday for the duals tournament.

“Our coaches have been training our butts off every week to put us in the best position we can be in so I think we’ll do really well,” he said.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cheyenne East tops Scottsbluff
Local

Cheyenne East tops Scottsbluff

The Scottsbluff boys and girls basketball teams, both ranked in the top five in Class B in Nebraska, crossed the border and took on Wyoming’s top five ranked Cheyenne East teams on Saturday.

WNFC wins at Winter Classic
Local

WNFC wins at Winter Classic

SCOTTSBLUFF – Western Nebraska Football Club (WNFC) sent 12 boys and girls teams ranging from U10 through U19 to compete at the Black Hills Ra…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News