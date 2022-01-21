WATCH NOW: Bearcat Symons talks college recruitment

This week’s episode of the “Winner and the Mailman” podcast features Scottsbluff football player and wrestler Chance Symons.

Symons recently announced his commitment to play football for the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats next year.

“They got a hold of me at the end of my junior year and we’ve just kind of built a relationship from there,” Symons said. “I went out for a visit and decided that’s where I want to go.”

He will be participating in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl, which will take place on June 4 at Foster Field in Kearney.

“I think me and Trevor Schwartz, we both made it so that was a big thing for our school again having two guys having that honor,” Symons said. “I’m definitely excited.”

Symons was named to the Star-Herald All-Region First Team defense, and he feels honored to be a part of the team.

“It’s definitely an honor,” he said. “It’s been my goal since I was a freshman to be the best, try and get there and it was nice to finally see it happen.”

Symons and the Bearcat wrestling team will head to Chadron on Friday for the duals tournament.

“Our coaches have been training our butts off every week to put us in the best position we can be in so I think we’ll do really well,” he said.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.