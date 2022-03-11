WATCH NOW: Bearcats Girls Track coach talks season

This week’s episode of the “Winner and the Mailman” podcast features Scottsbluff Girls Track coach Mike Burda.

This is Burda’s first year as the head coach after being an assistant for some time. The main decision to become the head coach on the girls’ side was to eliminate some stress for coach Shelby Aaberg, who is the boys coach.

“We wanted to switch some things up, coach Aaberg is involved in a lot of stuff at the high school so time is really important for him,” Burda said. “We wanted to eliminate a little stress for him on that so he can focus on one side.”

The Bearcat girls have a list of returners who have contributed to the team’s depth along with some of the newcomers.

“Depth is good. We have Mariyah (Avila) coming back in the jumps, she did a really good job last year and really shocked all of us,” he said. “We’ve got Paige (Horne) back in the hurdles, being a sophomore, she’s going to be a good one.

“Payton (Burda) is coming back in the mid-distance, she placed 6th last year in the 400m and she’s going to give 800m a try. We have (Leah) Polk coming back in the vaults, Piper Ryschon who’s one of our throwers and we’ve got a ton of kids. We have some depth across the track and field.”

The Chadron Indoor Track Meet will be the first of the season for the Bearcats on March 19.

“That is always a practice meet for us,” Burda said. “It’s hard to gauge where your kids are at when they are running events that they are not going to really run but it’s a good way to kick off the season.”

