WATCH NOW: Bridgeport girls' basketball talks state and finals

This week’s episode of the “Winner and the Mailman” podcast features Bulldogs Olivia and Ruthie Loomis-Goltl and coach Dave Kuhlen. The team made it to their first state final and fell to Hastings St. Cecilia in Class C-2.

After falling in the semifinal game last year, the goal for the team was to make it farther than they did, and the team did just that.

“It was awesome, that was our goal all year was to be in the championship game. Obviously, we come in with the hopes of being champions at the end of it but making it to the finals is where it all starts,” Ruthie said. “The group of girls we did it with was awesome so I’m really proud of what we accomplished this year.”

For teams in the east, they don’t have to experience being away from home for a week and finding places to practice during the week of state like those in the Panhandle do.

“The support from the Panhandle, we all know what it’s like, we’re in the same boat. People in Eastern Nebraska, they don’t know what it’s like for us to have to go all the way to Lincoln, that’s not a small little deal. There’s a lot of logistical things that you have to do in order to pull that off,” Kuhlen said. “You’re living away from home for a week in the situation that we have. We were having to find gyms and had to do all sorts of things that they don’t have to worry about but the cool thing about everything is that we were there together, we were fighting together and we were bonding together through this.”

After the semifinal game, the players were emotional once they realized they were about to make their first championship appearance.

“It was emotional because we lost to Crofton in the semis my sophomore year, in my freshman year we lost in the sub-state game so for me,” Ruthie said. “I don’t think people realize how hard you have to work to be successful at that level, at the state tournament. So seeing all of that come to fruition where it was just like we did it, we made it, this is paying off, we’re playing in a state championship, it was emotional.”

Following the state championship, the players were being congratulated from those who graduated from Bridgeport in past years.

“We have the greatest community in Bridgeport,” Olivia said. “Right after the game, I had people who graduated like 30 years ago coming up and being like great job and it was so much different than you would see in a bigger school.”

Ruthie and Olivia will be competing for the Bulldogs track team, whose first meet is on March 26 in Morrill.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

