WATCH NOW: Bridgeport wrestler talks about being on first team

This week’s episode of the “Winner and the Mailman” podcast features Bridgeport girls wrestler Emilie Miller.

Miller explained what some of the reactions were when everyone found out that there would be a team and that she would be on it.

“There was a lot of people that at first, like some of the boys, would make fun of me for it even though they’re not even wrestlers,” she said. “There were a lot of people who didn’t support it at all but there are a ton of people who love that we’re doing it.”

She explained the reason why she wanted to sign up to wrestle and why at first she didn’t.

“I really wanted to try something new. When I was in eighth grade, Coach (Tony) McGrath had come into the room and said that the girls could sign up as well as the boys. So, a couple of my friends were sitting together and at first, I didn’t join it because (when) I did go to stand up … some people were looking at me, snickering and laughing,” Miller said. “Then after that I had gone to Coach McGrath and told him I wanted to do it.”

Miller said she feels great knowing that there are younger girls looking up to this brand new team and having it as encouragement to wrestle.