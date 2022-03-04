 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Bridgeport wrestler talks winning state title

Bridgeport wrestler talks winning state title

Bridgeport's Steven Menke pins Sioux County's Jesse Dunn at the Mitchell Invite on Jan. 29.

 BRYANNA WINNER/Star-Herald

This week’s episode of the “Winner and The Mailman” podcast features Bridgeport wrestler Steven Menke.

At state on Feb. 19, Menke won the Class D 160 bracket for his first state title.

“It was amazing, I knew I couldn’t out muscle them so I knew I had to out technique them,” he said. “I just went out and did my thing and did what I knew I could do.”

Unlike most of the wrestlers, Menke jumped into his coach’s arms after the semifinal rather than the finals.

“I got really excited because it was my first time ever making the finals and I couldn’t hold back,” he said. “I was actually going to pick up (Craig Johnson) but I didn’t want to hurt him, so I jumped into (Tony McGrath’s) arms.”

The senior always knew he would win a title during his final year so when it happened, it felt great.

“For some reason when I was little, I always said I would go win state my senior year because I knew I couldn’t do it freshman or sophomore year. Just the thought of me saying it all my life and it finally coming true, it was amazing.”

Menke doesn’t know where yet but he plans to wrestle in college and become a welder.

“There’s a few colleges looking at me, I might go to Virginia to wrestle,” he said. “There’s an upcoming program, it’s like a club JUCO, and they have some really good coaches or there’s Concordia University. I don’t know yet, all I know is I want to become a welder.”

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

