WATCH NOW: Bulldog talks sub-districts on podcast

This week’s episode of the “Winner and the Mailman” podcast features Gering basketball player Sydnee Winkler.

Throughout the season, the Bulldogs have been faced with injuries and illnesses to multiple starters, so the team has seen the underclassmen step up.

“This season, we’ve definitely faced a lot of adversity,” Winkler said. “We had COVID run through our team and many sprained ankles with a lot of our major players but I feel like underclassmen really stepped up and filled in when they needed to.”

For the last month or so, the team has been showing support for one of their own, Allee Lohr, whose father was diagnosed with cancer, by fundraising and being there for the Lohr family.

“The Team Ryan shirts we made and then we fundraised the fire hats and everything. It was really hard to see a teammate go through that so we knew it was important it was to be there for Allee,” Winkler said. “It was really special to see the community come together and support our basketball team and of course the family.”

Winkler and the rest of the Lady Bulldogs will face the Sidney Red Raiders at Scottsbluff High School on Feb. 21 as part of the Class B-8 sub-district.

“We’re feeling pretty confident. We lost to them by two points, which was a really tough game without Carleigh (Pszanka),” she said. “I think just the main thing we’re going to focus on against Sidney is our defense and with focusing on defense, offense really flows after that.”

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.