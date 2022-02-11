WATCH NOW: Cougar baseball previews season

This week’s episode of the “Winner and the Mailman” podcast features WNCC baseball coach Mike Jones and players Joe Kinneberg, Jack Jones, Quinn McCafferty, and Dawson Hurford.

As the reigning Region IX champions, there is going to be a target on the backs of the Cougar team.

“We’ve got a pretty good conference and I always love playing our conference schedule and seeing all the talent there is in there,” McCafferty said. “I think getting our guys to understand that there’s a target on our back is going to be huge because we’ve got to take our game to that next level even more so than the expectation usually is.”

With an even mix of returners and freshmen, those that have returned for another year have passed on what they have learned.

“I feel like it’s a lot easier to get the freshmen into it because we have the age with a bunch of returners and we can pass down information to them that we’ve learned in a way that they will understand a lot faster,” Hurford said.

With about half of the team being returners, they are excited to come back another year and try to win another championship.