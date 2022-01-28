WATCH NOW: Cougar women's basketball joins podcast

This week’s episode of the “Winner and the Mailman” podcast features WNCC women’s basketball coach Chad Gibney with players Amani Brown and Ashley Panem.

The team, as of Monday, Jan. 24, is No. 6 in the nation and currently has an 18-1 record on the season.

“It’s a testament to the team we have this year,” Gibney said. “It’s a collective effort, we’ve got a group that has played very well and it’s good to see them rewarded for it.”

Both Panem and Brown are sophomores who transferred to WNCC and knowing that this is their final year, they want to complete the goals they set at the beginning of the season.

“I’m grateful that I came here,” Brown said. “It’s sad that it’s almost the end.”

“I had an option to leave last year with the COVID year but I decided to come back,” Panem said. “I thought we had some unfinished business here. We didn’t win last year and this year, I feel like we have a better team, even though last year we were pretty good but I feel like this team is pretty special.”

On Jan. 11 against Central Wyoming, Brown hit a milestone that not many get to do; hitting the 1,000 point mark.