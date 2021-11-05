WATCH NOW: Coyotes football advances to semis

The Potter-Dix Coyotes advance to their first semifinal in school history after a 70-34 win over the Parkview Christian Patriots in the Class D6 quarterfinals on Friday.
The Coyotes got on the board first with a pass from Luke Kasten to Caden McConnell with 8:48 remaining in the first quarter. Thomas Muldoon would pass to McConnell for the extra point to go up 7-0.
Both defenses held the other for the next six minutes before a Patriot stripped the ball and forced a fumble with 2:45 left in the frame. Parkview Christian was unable to do anything with the possession.
With 48 seconds left, Jared Anton ran into the end zone and a good Muldoon kick put Potter-Dix up 15-0 after the first quarter.
The second quarter was back and forth as there were a combined seven touchdowns.
The Patriots got their first points after a run from Chandler Page one minute in. The kick was no good, so the Coyotes led 15-6.
Three minutes later, Brayden Kasten would pass to Zach Rotert for the score to put Potter-Dix up 21-6.
The Potter-Dix defense would struggle as less than 10 seconds later, Parkview’s Brayden Ulrich would make a catch and run it in for a 55-yard touchdown.
Luke Kasten would score his first rushing touchdown with 3:28 left in the half but it didn’t take long for Patriot Chandler Page to run it in from 61 yards out.
Brayden Kasten threw his second touchdown of the game to Muldoon with 1:42 remaining to put the Coyotes up 37-20. The Patriots would get the final score of the half with a pass to Brayden Bayliss with six seconds remaining.
At half, the Coyotes led 37-28.
“We had a couple things that we worked on all week and I think it took the kids a half to kind of adjust to how we wanted it done on the field,” Potter-Dix coach Dale Frerichs said.
Potter-Dix came out of halftime looking like a different team as they only let one score go past them while intercepting three passes.
“We made a few adjustments with what we were doing defensively based on what we were seeing and what he had planned initially,” Frerichs said. “Once we adjusted to how we wanted it done on defense, we really shut them down.”
Nine seconds into the second half, Brayden Kasten returned the kickoff and ran it into the end zone to put them up 43-28.
The Patriots would score one more time with 5:09 remaining in the third quarter and after this, it was all Coyote.
Luke Kasten would run it in from 20-yards out with the point being no good. On two of the next Patriot possessions, Muldoon and Luke Kasten would each have an interception with 3:39 and 57 seconds remaining respectively.
“We wanted to be plus three in turnovers and I think those things gave that to us since we had forced four and we did have one of our own,” Frerichs said. “That was a big thing that we wanted coming into the game, we did that and it proved the final score.”
The score at the end of the frame would be Potter-Dix 49, Parkview Christian 34.
The Kasten cousins got the first score of the fourth with a pass from Brayden to Luke before going the other way for the extra point.
Muldoon would have the final interception with 8:17 remaining in the game. Luke Kasten scored his final touchdown two minutes later, going over 60 yards.
Niko Koon recovered a Patriot fumble and ran the ball into the end zone to put the Coyotes up 70-34 for the final score of the game.
“I really liked the way the kids got lined up because we knew that if we went fast, then their defense would no time adjusting to what we were doing,” Frerichs said. “We tried to get lined up as fast as we could, get a play called and the kids did a really good job of that.”
In the first half, the Coyotes had 101 yards rushing and 167 yards passing. Of the 448 total yards in the game, Luke Kasten accounted for all but 90 of them.
The 10-0 Coyotes will travel to the 9-1 Spalding Academy Shamrocks on Nov. 12.
“Spalding Academy has some good players and are well coached, so it will be a challenge,” Frerichs said.
The Shamrocks advanced to the semis with a 32-25 win over defending champions McCool Junction.
Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.