WATCH NOW: Coyotes football advances to semis

“We wanted to be plus three in turnovers and I think those things gave that to us since we had forced four and we did have one of our own,” Frerichs said. “That was a big thing that we wanted coming into the game, we did that and it proved the final score.”

The score at the end of the frame would be Potter-Dix 49, Parkview Christian 34.

The Kasten cousins got the first score of the fourth with a pass from Brayden to Luke before going the other way for the extra point.

Muldoon would have the final interception with 8:17 remaining in the game. Luke Kasten scored his final touchdown two minutes later, going over 60 yards.

Niko Koon recovered a Patriot fumble and ran the ball into the end zone to put the Coyotes up 70-34 for the final score of the game.

“I really liked the way the kids got lined up because we knew that if we went fast, then their defense would no time adjusting to what we were doing,” Frerichs said. “We tried to get lined up as fast as we could, get a play called and the kids did a really good job of that.”

In the first half, the Coyotes had 101 yards rushing and 167 yards passing. Of the 448 total yards in the game, Luke Kasten accounted for all but 90 of them.