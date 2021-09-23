WATCH NOW: Garrett Nelson reflects on what it means to be a Husker

Scottsbluff native and current Husker Blackshirt Garrett Nelson joined the first episode of the Winner and the Mailman Podcast this week to talk about some of the games so far this season and the one coming up in East Lansing this week.

Nelson also talks about how he felt when he became a Blackshirt the past three years.

“Getting my third one still had the same effect and it’s even more special now,” he said. “We had the old Blackshirts give us our shirts at the end of camp.”

The team learned a little bit about the Oklahoma/Nebraska rivalry as the week went on and Nelson explained the reception they received when they arrived at the stadium in Norman.

“(Frost) didn’t throw a ton of history on us, he was more focused on how we were going to do in the game. I’ve been to Colorado where the fans are sitting there giving you the bird while you’re driving by like hate your guts, throwing stuff at the bus. I was fully expecting that going into Oklahoma knowing how historic of a program it was.”

Nelson and the rest of the Huskers will take on the No. 20 Michigan State Spartans on Saturday at 5 p.m.