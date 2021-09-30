WATCH NOW: Gering golfer Emily Krzyzanowski and Husker Garrett Nelson talk sports on 'Winner & the Mailman"

Gering golfer Emily Krzyzanowski and Husker Garrett Nelson joined the “Winner and the Mailman” podcast this week.

During the first segment called “In the Rough,” Krzyzanowski talked about her progress throughout the season, from transferring schools at the beginning to now.

"I try not to think of it any differently since it's basically like the same thing. I think I'm a lot closer with my teammates now and I think that helps with my golfing."

Krzyzanowski talked about the family support she has had through the season, playing against her old teammates, and how she feels about the upcoming GNAC tournament on Saturday, Oct. 2 and districts on Oct. 4 in Sidney.

"I'm feeling good because I've played (at Hillside Golf Course) many times through the summer and throughout my past seasons."

The first invite of the year was at Hillside Golf Course where Krzyzanowski won the individual title on Aug. 24 with a score of 74.

The second segment of the podcast was the Husker Rundown, featuring Garrett Nelson who joined sports editor Bryanna Winner and sports reporter Dave Brunz for the second week to provide insight on what happened against Michigan State.