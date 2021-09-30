WATCH NOW: Gering golfer Emily Krzyzanowski and Husker Garrett Nelson talk sports on 'Winner & the Mailman"

Gering golfer Emily Krzyzanowski and Husker Garrett Nelson joined the “Winner and the Mailman” podcast this week.
During the first segment called “In the Rough,” Krzyzanowski talked about her progress throughout the season, from transferring schools at the beginning to now.
"I try not to think of it any differently since it's basically like the same thing. I think I'm a lot closer with my teammates now and I think that helps with my golfing."
Krzyzanowski talked about the family support she has had through the season, playing against her old teammates, and how she feels about the upcoming GNAC tournament on Saturday, Oct. 2 and districts on Oct. 4 in Sidney.
"I'm feeling good because I've played (at Hillside Golf Course) many times through the summer and throughout my past seasons."
The first invite of the year was at Hillside Golf Course where Krzyzanowski won the individual title on Aug. 24 with a score of 74.
The second segment of the podcast was the Husker Rundown, featuring Garrett Nelson who joined sports editor Bryanna Winner and sports reporter Dave Brunz for the second week to provide insight on what happened against Michigan State.
“For me, I love playing football and the sense of winning and beating the dudes,” Nelson said. He said it almost gives a player an extra kick in the butt “and you know we were killing these dudes.”
Nelson also talks about what the Huskers have been working on in order to rebound from the loss against MSU: “More urgency with special teams, more urgency with offense and what we’re trying to do, the urgency to get it right, the urgency to be perfect, the urgency to give everything in every play is just ramped up.”
Nelson and the rest of the Huskers will take on Northwestern at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.