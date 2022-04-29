WATCH NOW: Gering track talks about team and upcoming meets

This week’s episode of the “Winner and the Mailman” podcast features Gering track coach Rick Marez and athlete Lucas Moravec.

All season, the weather has been all over the place, prompting meets to either get postponed or have the time moved up. Sometimes, the weather can affect how practices are done.

“Lucas is used to my style of coaching and the new kids are struggling with it because we run in every weather. Whether it’s snowing, windy, rain, sun; we’re outside,” Marez said. “It’s a struggle to meet our marks. A lot of the things we do are scientific and very specific to what I want them to do but when there's 40 mph winds, it’s hard, when there’s six inches of snow, it’s tough.”

Throughout the season, most of the athletes have been trying different events and while some of them will stick to one for the remainder of the season, others are still experimenting. Even though he is a distance runner, Moravec will be trying one of the sprinting events.

“I’ve raced the 800 and the mile my entire life, I don’t know how it would go if I was in a sprinting event,” Moravec said. “(It’s my) senior year, might as well try something new and if it goes well, maybe the 200 is my event.”

The goal for the team is to not only win a track meet, but to also get many athletes to qualify for state so they can see what it is like.

“Winning a track meet, that’s always the goal,” Moravec said. “For districts, that final meet, qualify in as many events as we can and have a chance at going to state with a solid team for plenty of kids to get the feel of what it’s like at Burke Stadium.”

The Gering track and field teams will participate in the Western Conference meet in Sidney on Friday, April 29 before GNAC on Tuesday, May 3.

“The struggle will be that short turn-around and to lighten the load for our district meet. We’ve talked about our last couple days as far as our next two meets being on a Tuesday, that is new for us,” Marez said. “I think a lot of Class A schools run on Tuesdays but our district meets are usually on a Thursday and state is always Friday Saturday but now it’s Wednesday, Thursday.”

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

