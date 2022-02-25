WATCH NOW: Gering wrestling talks about state experience

This week’s episode of the “Winner and the Mailman” podcast features Gering wrestlers Ashton Dane, Collin Schwarzkopf, Jacob Awiszus and coach Jarred Berger. All three wrestlers were finalists at the state tournament on Feb. 19, with two winning titles.

This year’s team was a bit different than coach Berger had in previous years as there were wrestlers in all the weight classes.

“For a change, we had upper weights that were tough. We have Ashton, who’s a hammer but we had these upper weights that we never really had,” Berger said. “It’s always been lower and middle weights, so to have upper weights was a little bit different for us this year. It was actually a relief to have upper weights.”

For Awiszus, his final competitor at state was Beatrice’s Deegan Nelson, the wrestler who beat him at districts. To prepare for Nelson, Awiszus practiced with multiple people to make sure he wouldn’t get taken down again.

“Districts, (Nelson) threw a different look at me that I hadn’t really seen in practice, competition, any of that all year,” Awiszus said. “Collin, Brock and I worked on it all week leading up to state, and Collin and I during state when we were warming up together, we kind of made sure to practice that shot that I took him down with right away.”

Schwarzkopf finished second at state, and he said to be able to compete in a final was a good experience that he will take into next season.

“It was a cool experience; it’s nice to feel that experience going into next year. I don’t have to put this stress on myself like I think I did in the finals this year,” Schwarzkopf said. “Next year, I’ll come back hungry and get the title I think I deserve.”

Dane was the first of the Bulldog finalists to compete and win a title, which has been a goal since he was younger. Going into next year, Dane is confident he will win again.

“I feel confident about winning state again as an individual, and I feel confident about our team next year. We have a good group of freshmen coming in.”

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.