 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH NOW: Gering wrestling talks about state experience

  • 0
Gering wrestling talks about state experience

Bulldog Ashton Dane works to pin Bearcat Christopher Gamino at the B4 District 106 final on Feb. 12.

 BRYANNA WINNER/Star-Herald file photo

This week’s episode of the “Winner and the Mailman” podcast features Gering wrestlers Ashton Dane, Collin Schwarzkopf, Jacob Awiszus and coach Jarred Berger. All three wrestlers were finalists at the state tournament on Feb. 19, with two winning titles.

This year’s team was a bit different than coach Berger had in previous years as there were wrestlers in all the weight classes.

“For a change, we had upper weights that were tough. We have Ashton, who’s a hammer but we had these upper weights that we never really had,” Berger said. “It’s always been lower and middle weights, so to have upper weights was a little bit different for us this year. It was actually a relief to have upper weights.”

For Awiszus, his final competitor at state was Beatrice’s Deegan Nelson, the wrestler who beat him at districts. To prepare for Nelson, Awiszus practiced with multiple people to make sure he wouldn’t get taken down again.

“Districts, (Nelson) threw a different look at me that I hadn’t really seen in practice, competition, any of that all year,” Awiszus said. “Collin, Brock and I worked on it all week leading up to state, and Collin and I during state when we were warming up together, we kind of made sure to practice that shot that I took him down with right away.”

People are also reading…

Schwarzkopf finished second at state, and he said to be able to compete in a final was a good experience that he will take into next season.

“It was a cool experience; it’s nice to feel that experience going into next year. I don’t have to put this stress on myself like I think I did in the finals this year,” Schwarzkopf said. “Next year, I’ll come back hungry and get the title I think I deserve.”

Dane was the first of the Bulldog finalists to compete and win a title, which has been a goal since he was younger. Going into next year, Dane is confident he will win again.

“I feel confident about winning state again as an individual, and I feel confident about our team next year. We have a good group of freshmen coming in.”

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Scottsbluff boys cruise past Sidney

Scottsbluff boys cruise past Sidney

The Bearcats earn an automatic berth to the district finals with win over Raiders on Wednesday. Sidney and Gering also received spots in the district finals.

Area wrestlers advance to state semis

Area wrestlers advance to state semis

After the first day of the state wrestling tournament in Omaha, 10 Panhandle wrestlers punched tickets to the semifinals, which will take place Friday evening.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Base jumping duo ski off glacial cliff in epic, heart-stopping stunt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News