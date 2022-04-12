WATCH NOW: Gering's Garrett signs with CSC

Gering Bulldog 3-sport athlete Tyler Garrett signed his Letter of Intent on Tuesday to play football for the Chadron State Eagles.

“I feel like my first steps on the campus there were mind-blowing and changing,” Garrett said. “They brought a lot to the table that I was really looking for and the fact that it’s close to home, close to my family, it made it a lot easier to make that decision.”

Garrett never thought he could get to the point where he would get to continue playing football at the next level and now that he has, he’s excited for what’s to come.

“It’s kind of crazy that I actually got to this point, before I never thought I was gonna be able to play at the next level,” Garrett said. “Being actually able to sign with a team and continue my football career makes it exciting to be able to continue my favorite sport and what I love.”

Garrett never thought he would be going to the same college that Gering head coach Danny O’Boyle did, but now feels that he wouldn’t be where he is if it wasn’t for O’Boyle teaching him what he knows.

“At first, I didn't think I would actually go to the same college as Danny (O’Boyle) but being able to actually follow in his footsteps, he’s taught me a lot and the skill that I have now, would never have been there if it wasn’t for him,” he said.

Garrett and O’Boyle talked throughout the recruiting process and even though Garrett has only been at Gering for two years, everything he’s done has convinced O’Boyle that Chadron will be a great fit.

“We had talked quite a lot throughout the recruiting process and how it was kind of surreal for him. He didn’t necessarily feel like he could play at that level so we talked about that,” O’Boyle said. “He’s definitely got the skill set to build on, he’s a tremendous hard worker and he’s a great teammate.

“He’s been here for two years and it feels like he’s been here for 10, he clicked with our guys right away, he bought into our system and he gave us everything he had. I think he’ll definitely be able to take his leadership and work ethic to Chadron and fit in.”

Garrett transferred to Gering two years ago after moving from Nevada, which was his idea and his family believes it was the best decision for him.

“I am very excited, we came a long way,” his mom Stacy said. “It was his crazy idea to relocate from Nevada up here and it was the best decision for him.”

Current teammate Sam Rocheleau will join Garrett in Chadron after signing with the Eagles on Feb. 2.

“Sam’s something else. Sam’s my boy, he was one of the ones that made it a lot easier to come here,” Garrett said. “He was one of the first friends I had here and just having him with me, going through the same steps, the same flow, it makes it a lot easier and a lot more comfortable to continue.”

Garrett will finish his senior year as part of the track team before beginning at Chadron State in the fall. He plans on majoring in Criminal Justice.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

