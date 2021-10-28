WATCH NOW: Gering's Madison Seiler talks about overcoming injury

On this week’s episode of the “Winner and the Mailman” on a segment called “On Pace,” cross country junior Madison Seiler talks about coming back from an injury and winning the state meet in Kearney on Oct. 22.
“It’s been a long process over the last three months,” she said. “Breaking my ankle, thinking that I wasn’t going to have a season and then coming back and doing this was definitely unexpected.”
Seiler talked about the process as she was training to come back and run for the Bulldogs. She ran her first meet of the year in Alliance.
“Lots of tears were definitely shed, lots of negative thoughts going through my head but I really had to overcome that, take it one step at a time and look at the bigger picture,” Seiler said.
State was a family affair as her brother Nathan is on the boys cross country at Gering and placed 30th.
“He definitely has the runner genes and he’s enjoyed it. We both like to run together, just do some workouts and it’s much fun because I used to do that with Peyton, but since he’s gone, Nate has taken over that role.”
Seiler is currently training for Nike Cross Regionals, which will take place in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Nov. 14.
For the full interview, view the Winner & The Mailman on starherald.com.
Catch up with these past episodes of Winner & The Mailman:
WATCH NOW: Winner & The Mailman talk sports with area athletes, Husker Garrett Nelson
WATCH NOW: Scottsbluff softball coach Dan Fox joins podcast
This week’s episode of the “Winner and the Mailman” podcast features Scottsbluff softball coach Daniel Fox.
In the “Coaches Box,” Fox talks about the experience of taking this Bearcats team to state for the first time.
“My first time wasn’t too much for me, I’ve been in some big games. You could tell that it was a big thing for the girls,” Fox said. “They hadn’t been to state for 10 years and I think that played a little bit, I think the scene was big for some of them.”
With two sets of siblings on the team, the emotions ran high and the older sisters had some words of wisdom to the rest of the team following the loss to Elkhorn on Oct. 14.
“It was sad because the sisters were leaving but the older sisters were like ‘You’ve got to keep this rolling, this doesn’t stop right here.’ The emotions were high after the loss but that happens anytime the season ends.”
To get to state, the Bearcats needed to win their district final, which they did in close games but the loss in the sub-district final is where Fox believes the team got the grit from.
“When we lost to Gering in the sub-district, I think the girls were pretty upset about that and it might have helped us because during that week, we had a chip on our shoulder,” Fox said. “We went into that district final (against Omaha Gross Catholic) with some attitude.”
WATCH NOW: Brock Ehler and Garrett Nelson join this week's "Winner and the Mailman" podcast
This week’s episode of the “Winner and the Mailman” podcast features Scottsbluff golf coach Brock Ehler and Husker Garrett Nelson, who joins us for the fourth week.
During the segment “Coaches Box,” Ehler talked about what it meant for most of his team to play at state after only having picked up a golf club months prior.
“It took a lot of grit and a little bit of pain. They contact us coaches, see if we can go out and help them and they want to do it. It doesn’t feel like work to them,” he said. “The key to anything is relationships and good leadership. I thought with the school, the administration, the community and, of course, on our team, we have it in the coaches. Good relationships and good leadership leads to success.”
Ehler talked about how proud he is of his team following the conclusion of the Class B State Tournament on Oct. 12, especially after the weather delays.
“I’m extremely proud. Of course, they know how much I care about them because when they want some help, we’re there for them,” Ehler said. “They would’ve been crushed if they wouldn’t have been able to go and play.”
In the Husker Rundown, Nelson talked about what was said after the hit he took during the game against Michigan when he went down in the third quarter.
“I watched on film and (Blake Corum) was hiding behind the tackle. As soon as I was starting to get the edge on the tackle, he side-stepped out, put his head down, launched off into the air right into my rib and sent me for a spin cycle. I was on the ground and I didn’t see him or know what was going on. I just couldn’t breathe, I was wheezing, and I lost my air.”
Nelson also talked about what he and the defense are going to be looking at when it comes to the upcoming game against Minnesota.
“(Minnesota) has a lot of big guys on the O-line, I think their average weight is 340 something. Their biggest guy is (Daniel) Faalele, he’s like 6’9” (380 pounds). They have physical tight ends, big O-linemen and they want to run the ball. ”
Nelson and the Huskers will face the Gophers in Minnesota at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Bearcat golfer Anna Kelley and Husker Garrett Nelson join the 'Winner & the Mailman' podcast
This week’s episode of the “Winner and the Mailman” podcast features Scottsbluff golfer Anna Kelley and Husker Garrett Nelson.
During the segment “In the Rough,” Kelley talked about how prepared she and the Bearcats feel for the upcoming state tournament.
“My team and I have been practicing a lot. Nielli and I went out and played the course (Wednesday), we felt pretty comfortable. Shae (Willats) and Addi (Wilson), they’ve been working really hard trying to get one simple move down and improve their score by 10, which I think they’ll get by state.”
She also talked about how proud she felt of how far her team has come this season.
“I wish they got more credit because (Shae and Addi) just picked up a club about five months ago and Shae is already shooting in the 80s and Addi is getting there.”
Kelley will be one of many golfers from the area to compete in the Class B State Tournament on Monday and Tuesday at Scotts Bluff Country Club.
With this being the state tournament, there are many golfers coming in that are wanting to beat the defending individual and team champions in Kelley and the Bearcats. She explained who she felt the biggest competition will be.
“There’s a couple of girls from Elkorn North that are really solid players, there’s a couple good girls from Omaha Duchesne, Emily is a really solid player and Nielli can shoot low. I think anyone can win it individually. It’ll be a tough battle individually but team wise, we are pretty close with Elkorn North and Omaha Duchesne.”
In the Husker Rundown, Nelson talked about the determination and grit the team had in the team’s 56-7 win over the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 2.
“It felt like everyone was playing together. In all three phases of the game all matched up in the energy, the focus and the determination to get the job done. Frost at halftime demanding it out of us in every play even if we’re up or down, demanding that excellence, demanding the job to get done properly and we do it at 100 miles an hour.”
This coming Saturday, the Huskers will be facing their third nationally ranked team in a span of four weeks.
“This one is going to be a bar fight, we know that. It’s a ranked opponent again, another opportunity that we have and hopefully it all comes together.”
Nelson talked a little about what they’ve been working on as well as some of the game plan for this Saturday’s game against No. 9 ranked Michigan.
“I like to say the formula doesn’t change. We work hard at practice; you make the mistake and correct them, and play like we have been playing. This team likes to run the ball, I think they’ve run the ball 75% of the time, so we need to stop the run and make this quarterback throw the ball.”
Nelson and the Huskers will host the Wolverines at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
WATCH NOW: Gering golfer Emily Krzyzanowski and Husker Garrett Nelson talk sports on 'Winner & the Mailman"
Gering golfer Emily Krzyzanowski and Husker Garrett Nelson joined the “Winner and the Mailman” podcast this week.
During the first segment called “In the Rough,” Krzyzanowski talked about her progress throughout the season, from transferring schools at the beginning to now.
"I try not to think of it any differently since it's basically like the same thing. I think I'm a lot closer with my teammates now and I think that helps with my golfing."
Krzyzanowski talked about the family support she has had through the season, playing against her old teammates, and how she feels about the upcoming GNAC tournament on Saturday, Oct. 2 and districts on Oct. 4 in Sidney.
"I'm feeling good because I've played (at Hillside Golf Course) many times through the summer and throughout my past seasons."
The first invite of the year was at Hillside Golf Course where Krzyzanowski won the individual title on Aug. 24 with a score of 74.
The second segment of the podcast was the Husker Rundown, featuring Garrett Nelson who joined sports editor Bryanna Winner and sports reporter Dave Brunz for the second week to provide insight on what happened against Michigan State.
“For me, I love playing football and the sense of winning and beating the dudes,” Nelson said. He said it almost gives a player an extra kick in the butt “and you know we were killing these dudes.”
Nelson also talks about what the Huskers have been working on in order to rebound from the loss against MSU: “More urgency with special teams, more urgency with offense and what we’re trying to do, the urgency to get it right, the urgency to be perfect, the urgency to give everything in every play is just ramped up.”
Nelson and the rest of the Huskers will take on Northwestern at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
WATCH NOW: Garrett Nelson reflects on what it means to be a Husker
Scottsbluff native and current Husker Blackshirt Garrett Nelson joined the first episode of the Winner and the Mailman Podcast this week to talk about some of the games so far this season and the one coming up in East Lansing this week.
Nelson also talks about how he felt when he became a Blackshirt the past three years.
“Getting my third one still had the same effect and it’s even more special now,” he said. “We had the old Blackshirts give us our shirts at the end of camp.”
The team learned a little bit about the Oklahoma/Nebraska rivalry as the week went on and Nelson explained the reception they received when they arrived at the stadium in Norman.
“(Frost) didn’t throw a ton of history on us, he was more focused on how we were going to do in the game. I’ve been to Colorado where the fans are sitting there giving you the bird while you’re driving by like hate your guts, throwing stuff at the bus. I was fully expecting that going into Oklahoma knowing how historic of a program it was.”
Nelson and the rest of the Huskers will take on the No. 20 Michigan State Spartans on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.