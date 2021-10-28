 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Gering's Madison Seiler talks about overcoming injury
WATCH NOW: Gering's Madison Seiler talks about overcoming injury

Gering's Madison Seiler talked about overcoming injury

Madison Seiler runs side by side with McCook's Samantha Rodewald during the 1K mark at state on Oct. 22.

 Courtesy Photo/Kearney Hub

Gering Cross Country star Maddie Seiler talks about overcoming an ankle injury that looked like it might keep her from running this season. Instead, she won state.

On this week’s episode of the “Winner and the Mailman” on a segment called “On Pace,” cross country junior Madison Seiler talks about coming back from an injury and winning the state meet in Kearney on Oct. 22.

“It’s been a long process over the last three months,” she said. “Breaking my ankle, thinking that I wasn’t going to have a season and then coming back and doing this was definitely unexpected.”

Seiler talked about the process as she was training to come back and run for the Bulldogs. She ran her first meet of the year in Alliance.

“Lots of tears were definitely shed, lots of negative thoughts going through my head but I really had to overcome that, take it one step at a time and look at the bigger picture,” Seiler said.

State was a family affair as her brother Nathan is on the boys cross country at Gering and placed 30th.

“He definitely has the runner genes and he’s enjoyed it. We both like to run together, just do some workouts and it’s much fun because I used to do that with Peyton, but since he’s gone, Nate has taken over that role.”

Seiler is currently training for Nike Cross Regionals, which will take place in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Nov. 14.

For the full interview, view the Winner & The Mailman on starherald.com.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

Breaking News